Emanuel picks retired judge as interim COPA chief

Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Tuesday chose retired Judge Patricia Banks to hold down the fort at the Civilian Office of Police Accountability until a civilian oversight board can select a permanent chief.

Emanuel moved on, one day after Sharon Fairley made it official by forming a campaign committee to raise money to run for Illinois attorney general.

Now that Fairley has entered the crowded field to replace retiring four-term Attorney General Lisa Madigan, she could no longer serve as head of the newly-created agency she built charged with disciplining Chicago Police officers.

That put Emanuel under the gun to find a replacement. He found that interim chief administrator in Banks, the former presiding judge of the Elder Law & Miscellaneous Remedies Division.

“I am grateful to Judge Patricia Banks for taking these reigns and supporting the city as it continues down the road to reform,” the mayor said in a news release.

“With decades of legal experience in labor and employment litigation, and more than 20 years as a judge, she brings critical and practical experience…”

Newly-reappointed Police Board President Lori Lightfoot applauded the temporary appointment.

“Judge Banks has a reputation as a tough, but fair jurist. She obviously will need to dig into the details of a new organization. But the staff that remains is strong,” Lightfoot said.

“It will be important for the judge to reach out to the various stakeholders who are both supporters and skeptics of COPA.”

To underscore the temporary nature of the appointment, Emanuel followed through on his promise to create a “Chief Administrator Selection Advisory Panel” to conduct the nationwide search for a permanent replacement for Fairley.

The panel will be co-chaired by two mayoral allies: Paula Wolff, the former City Colleges Board Chairman now serving as director of the Illinois Justice Project and and Ald. Ariel Reboyras (30th), chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Public Safety.

Other members will be announced in the coming weeks.

Lightfoot said she has no problem with those appointments, either.

Fairley’s departure was a stunning blow for a newly-created agency struggling to regain public trust shattered by the police shooting of Laquan McDonald and prove that it is more than just a name change from the widely-discredited and now-abolished Independent Police Review Authority.

It would be difficult enough if Fairley’s was the only exit. But sources said COPA either has or will have vacancies in the all-important jobs of first deputy, chief of investigations and general counsel. Twenty-five of the 141 authorized full-time jobs remain unfilled.