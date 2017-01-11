Emanuel says Chicago will learn from NYC terror attack

Chicago will learn from this week’s terror attack in Lower Manhattan and adapt its emergency response plan to accommodate the growing threat of vehicular attacks, Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Wednesday.

One day after an immigrant from Uzbekistan rented a truck and used it to mow down people on a bike path near the World Trade Center, Emanuel likened the broad daylight attack that killed eight people seriously and injured eleven others to similar attacks in Barcelona and Nice.

“Every incident anywhere in the world. Not just New York. Paris, Barcelona. We learn something,” the mayor said.

“Take a look at New York. It’s not different in kind or type to what happened in Barcelona. A vehicle being used [as a weapon]. And also in France in a public way. We always take anything that happens and the people at OEMC–with Police, with Fire, with our federal partners—run simulations and learn from that incident and what other things that we have to do to adapt and change.”

The mayor was asked what specifically the city intends to do to further regulate the truck rental industry in the wake of the terror attack that was New York City’s worst since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

At the moment, renting a truck appears to be as simple as plunking down your money and your driver’s license.

“It’s a very fair question. That said, I don’t have the answer, but we’ll get you the answer in the sense of what we do for truck rentals,” the mayor said.

“But I want you to, in a very generic way, understand. When something happens anywhere in the world when it comes to terrorism, our teams that are dealing with public safety deal with it from a major urban center perspective, begin immediately to study, what do we do? What do we learn? And how do we adapt to that?”

The mayor also made it a point to praise New York City residents for their steely resolve. Record crowds showed up at a Halloween parade in Lower Manhattan just hours after the attack by a man who emerged from the truck brandishing air guns and yelling, “God is great” in Arabic.

“The terrorist act was an attempt to intimidate people [into] not going on about their daily lives. And no terrorist is gonna intimidate—not only New York people, but Americans and their resilience,” the mayor said.

“In that test, we will show the character of who we are and what we’re about. We not only stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our fellow Americans in New York, but also in the attempt to go back to their daily lives and their daily routines…The people of New York showed what they’re made of.”

Ald. Anthony Beale (7th), chairman of the City Council’s Transportation Committee, was asked a similar question about further regulating truck rentals in Chicago in response to the attacks in New York City and elsewhere around the world.

“Looking into it,” Beale wrote in a text message to the Chicago Sun-Times.