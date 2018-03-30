Emanuel says Johnson’s ruling on Rialmo “not the end of the process”

Mayor Rahm Emanuel when announcing that he is appointing Eddie Johnson as the superintendent of the Chicago Police Department at CPD Headquarters, March 28, 2016. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson has “made his judgment” on the police shooting of Quintonio LeGrier and innocent bystander Bettie Jones, but that’s “not the end of the process,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Friday.

Attorneys for the victims’ families are livid about Johnson’s decision to conclude that Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo was “justified and within department policy” when he shot LeGrier and Jones in December 2015.

But Emanuel stressed Friday that Johnson does not have the final say.

Now that Civilian Office of Police Accountability has recommended that Rialmo be fired and Johnson has ruled the shooting justified, the two sides must try to reach agreement.

If they can’t, the dispute will go before a single member of the Emanuel-appointed Chicago Police Board. If the member sides with Johnson, it’s over. If a police board member sides with COPA, the recommendation that Rialmo be fired, it must be approved by the entire police board.

The mayor was asked whether he’s concerned that Johnson’s decision to rule the shooting justified may further undermine public trust in investigations of police shootings shattered by the Laquan McDonald shooting video.

“The process is working out exactly as it was intended to when we made a wholesale of reforms,” the mayor said.

“The superintendent has given a recommendation…He looked at it and made his judgment…That’s not the end of the process…And I’m gonna stay there because I’m gonna make sure there’s independence to this process.”

Days after issuing the controversial ruling in the Rialmo case, Johnson celebrated his two-year anniversary as superintendent.

Without taking sides between Johnson and COPA, Emanuel made it a point to say how happy he is with the superintendent he went around the police board to choose even though Johnson never even applied for the job.

“I think the superintendent is doing an excellent job in both making reforms that need to be made at the police department while simultaneously making sure that we are making gains in our public safety,” the mayor said.

“This Sunday, we’ll have the first quarter of results out on safety. You’ll see the data when it speaks to that. Our goal, the superintendent’s goal, is the best professionally- trained police force with a pro-active police department.”

On Thursday, Emanuel gave a three-hour deposition in the wrongful death lawsuits filed by the families of LeGrier and Jones.

The mayor refused to discuss that testimony, citing a judge’s gag order. But he took exception when asked whether fighting to keep his own deposition closed contradicts the promise of “transparency” that he made after the court-ordered release of the McDonald video.

“We made sure we brought a level of transparency as it relates to [police shooting] videos. And that’s exactly what exists today. That is consistent with what we said,” the mayor said, accusing a reporter of “misinterpreting” his transparency promise.

LeGrier family attorney Basileios “Bill” Foutris has branded Johnson’s ruling as a “joke” and “police protecting police.”

“It’s almost as if the superintendent is saying that police officers can get two freebies. Just any police officer can kill two people and still be on the streets,” Foutris said.

African-American aldermen who are among Johnson’s staunchest supporters were equally stunned and outraged by the superintendent’s decision.

Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham has applauded Johnson’s decision.

“Rialmo was not guilty of a crime. Officer Rialmo fired his gun in defense of himself when Mr. LeGrier came at him with a baseball bat,” Graham said.

If the police board ultimately sides with COPA and fires Rialmo, Johnson will have managed to appease the union, without suffering the community relations consequences of having Rialmo return to the streets.

Two 911 center dispatchers were suspended without pay for hanging up on LeGrier and failing to dispatch police in response to the young man’s pleas for help in late December, 2015.

When Chicago Police finally did respond, they shot and killed the bat-wielding LeGrier and accidentally killed his neighbor, Jones.