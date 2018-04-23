Emanuel, Schwimmer try to raise public awareness of sexual harassment

In one of the sexual-harassment videos, David Schwimmer plays a boss who, at the end of a long day, insists on giving a young employee (played by Zazie Beetz) at his legal firm a ride home. | Screenshot

The City Council has strengthened the city’s sexual harassment ordinance five times in six months to drive home to city employees the powerful message of the #MeToo movement.

Still, Inspector General Joe Ferguson has accused a “director-level employee at the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and a construction laborer from the Department of Water Management at the center of a racist and sexist email scandal of engaging in sexual harassment on the job.

Now, Mayor Rahm Emanuel is launching a citywide campaign aimed at empowering victims and witnesses to speak truth to power, with an assist from actor David Schwimmer of “Friends,” the Northwestern University grad who also co-founded Chicago’s Lookingglass Theater.

Starting Monday, public service announcements created and produced by Schwimmer and his team will start appearing on billboards and taxicabs across the city.

The PSA’s are aimed at shining the light on “unacceptable” behaviors that have been endured by women and tolerated by their co-workers for too long. By heightening awareness, the campaign aims to end what City Hall calls “institutional silence and complicity.”

The reality-based videos are alternately entitled, “The Boss,” “The Co-Worker” and “The Doctor.”

Schwimmer plays a starring role in “The Boss.”

The PSA’s and other information can be found at www.CityofChicago.org/ThatsHarassment.

“By confronting sexual harassment, discrimination and misogyny directly, we can help more people understand their rights and responsibilities when it comes to this incredibly important issue,” Emanuel was quoted as saying in press release.

“The #ThatsHarassment series is part of a coordinated, concerted campaign to educate and empower everyone to recognize and respond to unacceptable behavior in the workplace. Together, we can create safe, empowering professional environments for all.”

The City Council has been largely untouched by the wave of sexual harassment allegations that have swept through politics, the entertainment, restaurant, media and other industries.

But Ald. Marty Quinn (13th) has been accused of playing a pivotal go-between role between his own brother and political consultant Alaina Hampton, who has accused Kevin Quinn of stalking her with a series of harassing text messages.

The scandal swirling around the political organization of Marty Quinn’s mentor, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan (D-Chicago), has prompted Hampton to file a lawsuit and demand investigations of the alderman’s role by Ferguson and by the city’s Board of Ethics.

Emanuel has been silent on that furor until Monday, when he was asked about it after the news conference with Schwimmer.

“They’re going to get to the bottom of it, and the chips will fall where they may,” Emanuel said. “There’s no quarter that allows anybody not to speak up and be heard.”

Last week, Ferguson’s quarterly report highlighted two instances of sexual harassment in the workplace.

A “director-level” employee at Cultural Affairs and Special Events was accused of engaging in “aggravated battery of a security guard and repeatedly sexually harassing” that security guard and a second security guard.

In a series of incidents in 2016 and 2017, the high-ranking employee allegedly: “displayed his penis to the security guard” while grabbing the guard’s hand; rubbed the guard’s leg without invitation; made inappropriate sexual advances and comments toward the guard and made sexual comments toward the second guard.

Ferguson recommended that the director be terminated and placed on the city’s “Do-Not-Hire” list. The accused director has since resigned and made ineligible for rehiring.

A construction laborer at Water Management was likewise accused of harassing a security guard at a Water Management worksite.

“The employee grabbed the security guard by the hips and made thrusting gestures,” Ferguson wrote, noting that those actions “violated state and local laws, as well as city rules and policies.”

Ferguson recommended that the laborer be fired and placed on the “Do Not Hire” list. He also recommended “refresher training for supervisory staff on their responsibilities when confronted with allegations of sexual harassment” by Water Management employees.

All of those recommendations were followed.

Chicago aldermen have made sexual harassment training mandatory for all city employees – including aldermen and citywide elected officials.

They have added themselves and other elected officials, including the mayor, to rules barring sexual harassment of other city officials or employees and broadened the protective umbrella to cover lobbyists, constituents, businesses and developers.

Most recently, they have moved to require all companies seeking city business “on or after June 30” to have a comprehensive sexual harassment policy in place and provide “legal recourse” for sexual harassment victims.

The latest change added sexual harassment to the statement of city policy that is included in the city’s Human Rights ordinance.