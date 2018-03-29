Emanuel: Trump ‘stepped back from the American dream’ — so cities must ‘step up’

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel met with Donald Trump, then the president-elect, at Trump Tower in New York in December 2016. The two have been at odds ever since Trump took office. | Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Thursday exhorted his fellow mayors to “step forward” on issues ranging from immigration to climate change to fill the void created when President Donald Trump “stepped back from the American dream.”

The mayor made the impassioned plea while addressing the quarterly meeting in Chicago of Cities for Action, a coalition of more than 150 mayors and local leaders fighting for federal immigration reform. Emanuel helped start the group, along with the mayors of Los Angeles and New York.

First, came the now familiar story of his immigrant grandfather’s frightening flight to Chicago — at age 13 — from the pogroms of Eastern Europe more than a century ago after his parents “said goodbye to him for the rest of his life, never saw him again” and put him on a boat to America.

“He came to the city of Chicago, met a third cousin, never received an education above the fifth grade. But they believed Chicago and America had an opportunity of something greater. It speaks volumes that two generations later, his grandson is the mayor of this city. That’s why America is a great place,” Emanuel said.

“You wouldn’t be meeting if it wasn’t for the fact that those values are under threat today. Washington under the Trump administration has stepped back from the American dream. Which means cities — your mayors, my colleagues — have to step forward and preserve the hope and the promise of the American dream.”

The meeting at the new Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson Blvd., gave Emanuel the opportunity to tout his Chicago Star Scholarship that offers free tuition at Chicago City Colleges to students from Chicago Public Schools who maintain a B average.

But, the mayor didn’t stop there. He also talked about the legal defense fund he created that, Emanuel claims, already has provided assistance to more than 25,000 Chicago immigrants and about the “citizenship corners” in Chicago public libraries.

“It’s all part of a process because the Trump administration is not only walking back from the promise of America. They’re assaulting the basic values that hold us together as Americans,” the mayor said.

“Which means that we, as cities — from immigration to climate change — must step forward into that void to create a zone of protection around those who believe in the promise of this country.”

Emanuel said the role and responsibility of cities is undergoing “incredible change” because “with fewer resources, we have to step up and play a bigger game today on the national front.”

In 2015, Emanuel survived Chicago’s first mayoral runoff against relatively unknown Hispanic challenger Jesus “Chuy” Garcia by spending $24 million and getting 57.3 percent of the black vote and 39 percent among Hispanics.

To win a third term, he will likely need an even larger chunk of Chicago’s growing Hispanic vote to counter what is expected to be a precipitous drop in African-American support, triggered by his handling of the Laquan McDonald shooting video.

The no-risk battle against a Republican president in this overwhelmingly Democratic city is tailor-made to rebuild Emanuel’s national image and bolster his popularity among Chicago Hispanics most threatened by Trump’s immigration policies, and by the president’s threat to cut off funding to sanctuary cities.