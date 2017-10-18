Emanuel unveils 2018 Chicago city budget

Mayor Rahm Emanuel bragged about his administration’s fiscal record and declared he had “charted a better course” as he presented next year’s budget to the City Council.

“For six years Chicago has come together, rolled up our sleeves and done the hard work of confronting our fiscal challenges,” Emanuel says, according to his prepared remarks.

“Together, we took on a broken budget. With this budget, we will have slashed our structural deficit by 82 percent.”

His address was part State-of-the-City and part campaign kick-off for what is expected to be an uphill battle for a third-term.

“This year, Chicago is on firmer financial footing that we have been in many years. Together, we addressed longstanding challenges within the city, overcame obstacles in Springfield and confronted new headwinds in Washington,” the mayor said in his prepared remarks.

“We reaffirmed our Welcoming City Ordinance and Chicago’s promise to Dreamers. We re-doubled our commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement. … We rejected the Trump administration’s blind eye to police reform,” Emanuel said.

In those remarks, he also touted “historic progress in Springfield. Our children and our taxpayers are finally being treated fairly by the State of Illinois. Our pensions are on the path to solvency. Our taxpayers are saving millions of dollars and our future is brighter than it has been in a while.”

As always, details of the mayor’s spending plan have been trickled out over the last week to bring attention to the things Emanuel wants to highlight.

That includes more spending for summers jobs, after school programs and new early learning centers.

The budget includes $1 million in reinforcements for Chicago’s never-ending war on rats and $500,000 to replace stolen or broken garbage carts.

Eight new neighborhood libraries are expected to open next year, prompting a $5.2 million increase in library funding. And the city will hire eleven new foot inspectors and 10 more environmental inspectors in response to a shortage pinpointed by Inspector General Joe Ferguson.

The mayor has also set aside $27.4 million for police reform, $17 million of it to add 100 additional field training officers. That’s in addition to the 92 FTO’s included in the mayor’s two-year hiring surge.

The U.S. Justice Department’s scathing indictment of the Chicago Police Department described the field training program as a “hot mess” with too many officers assigned to each mentor and too many trainers openly undermining what officers are taught at the police academy.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan has filed a lawsuit against the city seeking federal court oversight over the Police Department that will culminate in the hiring of a federal monitor.

Madigan was not consulted before Emanuel arrived at the $27.4 million police reform figure. She may have other ideas and is almost certain to demand even more spending.

In advance of the speech, Emanuel also highlighted an amusement tax restructuring that will give neighborhood theaters with fewer than 1,500 seats a complete pass. But, that will require raising the amusement tax on tickets to “Hamilton” and shows and concerts and stadiums and large downtown theaters from five-to-nine percent.

Chicago’s major sports teams are resisting the change, which is expected to raise the city’s annual take from the amusement tax by $15.8 million.

Thanks to the General Assembly, there’s also a $3,000 increase in the homeowners’ exemption—from $7,000 to $10,000. That should soften the blow of a previously-approved, $63 million property tax increase for police and fire pensions.

Because of that increase and Year Two of a previously-approved, 29.5 percent surcharge on water and sewer rates, Emanuel can claim that he has tried his best to keep his hands out of taxpayers’ pockets.

The water and sewer surcharge alone will cost homeowners and businesses an extra $1.28 for every 1,000 gallons used.

But, the 28.2 percent increase in the monthly tax tacked on to Chicago telephone bills—both cell phones and land lines—is still a bitter pill to swallow.

It will cost a family of four with four cellphones and a land line an extra $66-a-year and an extra $150 annually, when coupled with the 56 percent telephone tax hike approved by the City Council just three years ago.

The new increase is expected to raise $30 million for 911 center improvements, freeing up $19 million to shore up the Laborers Pension Fund until 2023.

There’s also the 15-cent hike in ride-sharing fees next year and a nickel more in 2019.

The revenue — $16 million the first year and $21 million the second — will be funneled to the CTA to help bankroll unspecified improvements that Emanuel maintained will strengthen Chicago’s bid for Amazon’s second North American headquarters.

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th), chairman of the City Council’s Hispanic Caucus, says he “doesn’t like setting the precedent of funding sister agencies” over which alderman have “no oversight” except for ratifying the mayor’s appointment of board members.

He pointed to the fact that $66 million of the city’s $166.9 million tax-increment-financing (TIF) surplus will go to the Chicago Public Schools to pay for security, Safe Passage and after-school programs.

Villegas plans to introduce an ordinance that would require City Council approval of the CPS and CTA budget.

“If we’re gonna be giving them money in perpetuity, now they fall under our umbrella. And just like we do hearings with the Water department or any other agency, those agencies open themselves up to coming in front of the City Council for hearings as well,” Villegas said.

Chief Financial Officer Carole Brown has argued that if Emanuel gets the blame as “CEO” for the entire city, it makes total sense for the city to take responsibility for it, even if it puts the city on the hook.

Although Emanuel brags about ending scoop-and-toss borrowing a year earlier than planned, the $288 million shortfall that includes the cost of hiring 495 more police officers was eliminated, in part, with one-time revenues.

The $3 billion borrowing plan that isolates sales tax revenue in a special fund is expected to generate $94 million in savings next year and a similar amount in 2019.

Investors have warned the city not to rely on that money because it won’t always be there. The budget also benefits from $50.3 million in growth in “economically-sensitive” revenues like fuel, hotel and telecommunications taxes.

There’s also the $166.9 million TIF surplus that won’t always be there when TIF’s ultimately expire.