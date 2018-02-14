Emanuel visits home of slain Chicago police officer

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, bearing flowers, arrives at the Bridgeport home of slain Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer Wednesday morning. | Sam Charles/Sun-Times

As a city grieved slain CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer, Mayor Rahm Emanuel brought a bouquet of flowers to the family’s Bridgeport home Wednesday morning.

Emanuel stopped by the home about 10:15 after meeting with command staff at Chicago Police Department headquarters.

The mayor’s entourage arrived to a neighborhood where several trees had been decorated by neighbor with blue ribbons and gold stars.

Bauer, the commander of the Near North District, was shot multiple times at about 2 p.m. Tuesday near the Thompson Center in the Loop and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He had been participating in “active shooter” training for Chicago Police at the fire department’s academy south of the Loop, said Larry Langford, a spokesman for the fire department.

Just before the shooting, Central District tactical officers had spotted a suspicious man near State and Wacker, according to CPD Sup. Eddie Johnson.

The man ran when the officers tried to do a “street stop” to interview him. He was wearing a long black coat with a fur collar.

Bauer, 53, was near the Thompson Center when he heard the officers put out a description of the suspect on his radio.

“The commander encountered the offender and a confrontation ensued,” Johnson said in his email.

“We have a 10-1,” the police radio crackled, referring to an officer in peril. “We have an off-duty shot.”

The shooter is in custody and the weapon was recovered.