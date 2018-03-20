Erika Harold leads in Republican race for attorney general

Harvard-educated former Miss America Erika Harold appeared poised to become the Republican nominee for Illinois attorney general, leading DuPage County attorney Gary Grasso by 61 percent to 39 percent with 29 percent of precincts reporting.

Champaign native Harold planned to watch election returns with family members gathered around the television in a downtown Chicago hotel room. As of 8 p.m., it was just Harold and her dad sharing a break before a likely general election bid to become the first Republican to hold the office since Jim Ryan.

Lisa Madigan announced last year she would not be running for re-election after her fourth term.

“It’s been a busy campaign, more than seven months, and now we’re putting it in the voters’ hands,” Harold said.

Harold and Grasso both had pledged to take on Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan and tackle political corruption in the state, with Grasso angling as a party outsider and aggressive litigator.

Harold, whose downstate practice is focused on civil rights and commercial law, pointed to her African-American roots as making her better able to connect with diverse voters. A late February poll showed Harold in a virtual tie with Grasso, a former DuPage County Board member, with some 60 percent of Republican voters undecided.

Harold won the Miss Illinois title in 2002, on her way to the title of Miss America — pageant victories that helped pay her Harvard Law tuition. But it was her 2000 loss in the Miss Illinois pageant that drew controversy in the late stages of the primary, with NBC reporter Mary Ann Ahern breaking a story that Harold had lost the pageant after flubbing a question in front of a panel of judges.

Harold was asked whether she would rather see a child adopted by a loving same-sex couple, or a heterosexual couple who were documented child abusers. Harold, according to anonymous sources quoted by NBC, replied that she would rather the child end up with the heterosexual couple.

Harold said she didn’t recall the question 18 years later, and said while she might have opposed same-sex adoption 18 years ago, today she would “strongly support same-sex adoption and same-sex foster parenting.”

Harold also had a more sympathetic role in another flashpoint moment of the primary season, when in February she outed Burt Minor, a GOP party chairman in west suburban Winfield Township for repeatedly using the “N-word”during a meeting with her October as well as asking her if she was “a lesbo.”

Harold received an early endorsement from Gov. Bruce Rauner — and a more recent campaign contribution of $350,000, about half of the total she has raised. But she may also have to show her independence from a governor who is likely to be in a nasty general election fight that potential drag on down-ticket Republicans. Harold said she would continue to focus on her core issues: stopping corruption, criminal justice reform, government transparency and opioid addiction.

“The voters want someone who will focus on issues in Illinois, a state where we have many challenges,” she said. “That’s where I will keep my focus.”