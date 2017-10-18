Ex-CPS board member Jesse Ruiz announces run for attorney general

Former Chicago Board of Education member Jesse Ruiz is running for Illinois attorney general. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

In announcing his candidacy for Illinois attorney general Wednesday, Chicago attorney Jesse Ruiz — the son of Mexican immigrants — pointed to President Donald Trump’s infamous characterization of Mexicans as inspiration.

“Donald Trump launched his campaign by saying, ‘When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. … They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists,'” Ruiz said in a statement issued by his campaign.

“When I heard those words, I got angry,” said Ruiz, 52. “He was talking about my parents, and about the millions of hard-working, tax-paying, law-abiding Mexican immigrants who came to this country to build new lives for themselves and their families.”

He added: “I feel that I would dishonor my parents if I failed to do everything I can to resist Trump and to put the law on the side of people who work hard and play by the rules.”

The incumbent Democrat, Lisa Madigan, announced last month that she will not be seeking a fifth term as attorney general.

Others seeking the Democratic nomination include state Sen. Kwame Raoul, state Rep. Scott Drury and Sharon Fairley, who stepped down chief administrator of Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability to run.

On the Republican side, attorney Erika Harold has announced her bid.

Ruiz’s public service background has focused largely on education.

He’s served as vice president of the Chicago Board of Education, interim CEO of Chicago Public Schools and chairman of the Illinois State Board of Education.

Ruiz, who attended Marist High School and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign before studying law at the University of Chicago, grew up in the Roseland neighborhood on the South Side.

He is a partner at the law firm Drinker Biddle & Reath and serves as president of the Chicago Park District board of commissioners.

Ruiz and his wife, Michele Ilene Ruiz — a partner at the law firm of Sidley & Austin — met in law school. They live on the South Side of Chicago and have two sons.