EXCLUSIVE: Feds take possession of the gun from hell

This is the murder weapon used to kill 18th District Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer the day before Valentine’s Day.

It is a 9mm glock handgun with an extended magazine.

It is a gun from hell.

Sneed is also told the feds have “taken the gun case and the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) is taking the lead to see if it leads to federal gun charges,” according to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

• Translation: They are following the trail of gun ownership and use. Bauer, who did not draw his gun while chasing his alleged assailant, Shomari Leghette, 44, was shot six times in the head and neck. Bauer’s handcuffs and radio were found next to his body.

Word is an amendment to the city’s municpal code is being studied to make it illegal to sell armor to anyone except peace officers, members of the military or licensed security guards.

Why?

The alleged assailant of Cmdr. Bauer was wearing body armor — and although it’s currently illegal in Illinois for a felon to possess body armor, it’s not illegal in Chicago to sell body armor to anyone else.

Sneed has learned veteran aldermen Pat O’Connor (40th) and Ed Burke (14th) will ask for a 17-minute recess when the City Council reconvenes Wednesday in honor of the 17 people killed by a mass shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“It’s in solidarity with the 17-minute nationwide school walkout March 24 requested by students of that Florida school tragedy,” said Ald. O’Connor.

“The “recess” will be accompanied by a resolution encouraging gun-control advocates to continue their effort to persuade legislators to ban extended gun magazines like the one used to kill Commander Bauer,” said Ald. Burke, a former Chicago Police officer.

“Any right-thinking person and Second Amendment supporter must see the clear reason no sportsman or gun enthusiast needs a device to make a handgun more dangerous; no cops should have to confront guns with extended magazines,” said Burke.

Newsies report Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, who was placed on the charm offensive by her father before arriving at the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, was fed kosher meals in keeping with her conversion to Orthodox Judaism. And tofu was served as a replacement in at least one meal because kosher meat was not available.

Watch for the Chicago City Council Veteran Caucus to sponsor a resolution Wednesday urging the federal government to grant the wish of retired Illinois Judge George N. Leighton, 105, to be interred as a soldier in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

On Jan 21, Sneed tipped the Veteran Caucus was planning to help accommodate the iconic judge’s wish and organize an effort to do so.

Powerful U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin has jumped aboard the bandwagon of the former jurist, the namesake of Chicago’s criminal courts building.

“My staff has been in contact with the family about the process for obtaining Judge Leighton’s military service records from the National Archives as they consider their options.”

All in the family: U.S. Congressman Joe Kennedy III, who hit town last week to stump for Dem gubernatorial candidate Chris Kennedy, told a private, no-press-allowed gathering in Chicago last week: “He [Chris] is always there for the family. The one we all look up to. The one we count on. His birthday is July 4, one big reason we chose that date for the entire family to come together once a year.”

Hill swill: The anti-J.B. Pritzker-for-Illinois-governor contingents are clucking and clack-clack-clacking over whether J.B., who stuffed gobs of green stuff into Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign coffers — will invite Hillary to stump for him now that her popularity is listless in the polls.

Place a bet anyone?

