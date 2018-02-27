‘Exotic Stripper’ dance pole offered — for a while — on state auction website

This pole was up for auction on a state website, but the post was removed after the Chicago Sun-Times asked about it. | Screenshot

Are you looking to spice up your love life, but turned off by shady “adults-only” websites?

Not to worry. Buy from someone you trust: The State of Illinois.

As of Tuesday morning, among the dozens of items up for bid on the state’s online auction site, iBid, was this one: “Exotic Stripper/Dancing pole w/bag.”

It appeared to be the hottest item on the site, with 946 “views” and 21 bids. A used school bus with a starting price of just $1,000 and zero bids had 873 views.

The auction was scheduled to run through Friday, but it was abruptly halted Tuesday, after a Chicago Sun-Times reporter made calls to the state about it.

Bids started at $5 for the lilac-colored pole, rising to $31.00 in a fierce battle between three bidders with the user names: “diamonds1942,” “Clardcros1” and “Michelle30.” The pole disassembles into three pieces and has a carrying case.

A spokesman for the Illinois Department of Central Management Services, which runs the auction, issued a statement: “iBid has sold over 3,000 confiscated TSA [Transportation Security Administration] items over the past two years, and each items is reviewed for legality and appropriateness. In this case, the item is for a legitimate exercise and sport and was unfortunately mischaracterized. It has been removed at this time for further review.”

The spokesman wouldn’t answer additional questions and didn’t want his name used.

Michael McCarthy, a regional spokesman for the TSA, couldn’t say specifically how the agency would have come into possession of the pole, but said a variety of “prohibited” carry-on items include anything that might potentially be used to “bludgeon” someone, including a baseball bat or a hockey stick.

Passengers have the option to check the item, throw it out or put it in the trunk of their car. If they decline, McCarthy said, it’s confiscated and eventually ends up with the state. Such items typically aren’t labelled or tracked, McCarthy said.

McCarthy said TSA’s lost-and-found at O’Hare also has no record of the pole having spent time there.