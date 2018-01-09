Factory fire fueled by item firefighters hate dealing with: mattresses

Firefighters battling a massive factory fire fueled by hundreds of mattresses on Monday night. There were no reported injuries at the time. | Justin Jackson/For the Sun-Times

Three very specific types of fires give even experienced firefighters bad dreams.

They are: lumber yards, tire yards and mattress factories.

So firefighters had their work cut out for them Monday night when a mattress factory full of inventory caught fire near East 40th Street and South Emerald Avenue in Chicago’s Canaryville neighborhood.

“Firefighters think ‘I hope we don’t get one of those tonight,'” Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said Tuesday.

“They’re not necessarily any more dangerous to put out, they’re just stubborn because you pretty much have to drown them,” he said.

“It’s hard for water to get to the source of the fire because the mattresses are so dense. Unless you literally put them in a lake and submerge them, it’s hard to put them out.”

Thankfully, the building had an effective sprinkler system that firefighters were able to pump water through, which saved considerable effort, Langford said.

Still, the fire department’s response was elevated several times throughout the night.

Crews were battling the fire — which began around 8:30 p.m. — from the outside of the building and had it outby 10:49 p.m.

No one was in the building at the time, no injuries were reported and it’s unclear what caused the fire, Langford said.

Langford wasn’t sure if the mattress company had closed down or was operational at the time of the fire but said the mattresses were “stacked very high.”

The building also apparently housed a company that makes products out of lambskin.