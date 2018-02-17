Family, officials from across country gather for CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer’s funeral

Cmdr. Bauer's wife Erin hugs an officer as she arrives at Nativity of Our Lord Church Saturday morning. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The family of slain Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer was joined Saturday morning at his funeral by hundreds of elected officials and law enforcement officers from across the country.

Blue hearts with the names of well-wishers lined the gate leading up to Nativity of Our Lord Church in Bridgeport, where Bauer was a regular with his family on Sundays.

Bauer’s wife Erin arrived with their 13-year-old daughter Grace before the 10 a.m. service for private visitation.

The city has announced it will name its new police training academy after the 31-year veteran. Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced the honor late Friday, as thousands of people lined up for blocks into the night, standing out in the cold for hours to pay respects to the commander at his wake.

A procession from the Bridgeport church will head to Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip for interment.

Bauer was fatally shot by 4-time convicted felon Shomari Legghette during a foot chase that ended in a stairwell outside the Thompson Center Tuesday afternoon in the Loop, authorities said. Legghette is being held without bond.

Bauer is among 13 Chicago Police officers shot to death since 1998. Dept. Supt. James Riordan was the last high-ranking member of the department to be shot to death. He was killed in 1981 while he was off-duty.