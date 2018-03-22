Read the FBI files here on the mysterious deaths of 2 Chicago cops

As part of a continuing series of reports on the deaths of two Chicago cops, Sgt. Donald Markham and his wife Officer Dina Markham, the Chicago Sun-Times obtained a cache of previously unreleased FBI reports from its investigation of the case.

The records were obtained from the Cook County state’s attorney’s office in response to a public records request. Both agencies had looked into the Markhams’ deaths. Neither ended up filing any charges.

Below you can read the voluminous FBI files — which are in the folder labeled “FBI.” The two items labeled “manifest” provide a listing of each of the items included in the FBI files.

