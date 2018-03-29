Federal review for Obama Center’s impact on Jackson Park continues Thursday

The design of the signature 235-foot-tall museum building has been tweaked in the latest renderings. | Obama Presidential Center

The city’s Department of Planning and Development will host its second meeting for the federal review process on proposed changes to the proposed Obama Center site in Jackson late Thursday afternoon in Hyde Park.

The meeting will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the University of Chicago’s Logan Center.

The federal Section 106 review was triggered by proposed road changes as part of the city’s plan to make way for the Obama Center.

Another ongoing federal review looks at the environmental impact of the proposed changes, which include closing parts of Cornell Drive.

The process initially began in December.

The meetings are part of a mandatory review for any project in a public park or place listed on or eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places that involves federal funding.

Department of Planning and Development officials will present archeological reports, which focus on the results of fieldwork completed in January that found artifacts from the World’s Columbian Exposition in Jackson Park.

Other federal reviews on the potential effect of changes to the South Side park include a closer look at the impact of road changes on parkland. There has not been a date given on when this review would start.

Another potential review would look at the changing of recreational areas in the park for non-recreational use because of the use of grant money from Urban Parks And Recreational Recovery Act, which prohibits such changes.

Proposed adjustments would have to meet certain conditions and would need approval by the National Park Service.