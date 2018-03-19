Feds: Man helped bring Tyshawn Lee murder weapon to Chicago

The feds have accused a Chicago man of helping bring to the city the weapon used in the execution-style killing of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee.

Anthony Morgan, 31, faces four gun charges in a federal indictment filed last week.

He appeared Monday in the courtroom of U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cole, where a prosecutor revealed the connection to the child’s slaying.

The feds say Morgan paid for seven illegally obtained firearms that were shipped here through the mail by an unnamed associate in New Mexico. Assistant U.S. Attorney James Durkin said one of those, a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber pistol, was used to kill Tyshawn – an act he called “one of the most heinous crimes we’ve seen in this city in years.”

Authorities found another of those firearms with Corey Morgan, Anthony Morgan’s brother, Durkin said. Corey Morgan has already been charged with murder in Tyshawn’s November 2015 death.

Still another weapon was used in a January 2016 homicide on the North Side, according to Durkin.

The prosecutor tried to convince Cole to keep Anthony Morgan locked up Monday. Cole instead put him on home detention. He also agreed to let Anthony Morgan go back to his job at the U.S. Post Office, where his mother also works. The judge assigned Morgan’s mother to act as a third-party custodian.

The investigation that led to Anthony Morgan’s arrest involved the ATF, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General. The indictment filed against Morgan alleges he collected the firearms between February 2015 and May 2016.

Morgan allegedly used Walmart money transfers to pay the person in New Mexico, who then allegedly shipped the guns through the mail. In all, the indictment alleges Morgan sent that person about $3,700.

That included $900 allegedly sent in September 2015, five days before the feds say Morgan received two .40-caliber pistols. One of those would be used to kill Tyshawn, Durkin said, and the other wound up with Corey Morgan.

Corey Morgan and two other men were charged with Tyshawn’s fatal shooting near a park in Auburn Gresham. Prosecutors have said the shooting was part of an ongoing gang war. Another brother of Corey Morgan’s had been killed, and his mother had been wounded, in October 2015 in a shooting authorities believe was carried out by members of a rival gang.

For revenge, Corey Morgan declared “he was going to kill grandmas, mamas, kids and all,” according to prosecutors.

Twenty days after the death of the brother, Tyshawn, a fourth-grader whose father has been identified by the police as being in a rival gang, was playing on a swing at Dawes Park near his grandmother’s home when someone came up and lured him away with the promise of buying him whatever he wanted at a store.

The boy, carrying his basketball, followed that person into an alley and was shot in the temple.

Contributing: Sam Charles