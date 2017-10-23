Feds: Put convicted Chicago cop in prison for eight years

Chicago Police Officer Marco Proano leaves the Dirksen Federal building on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, after a federal jury handed down a historic verdict, convicting a veteran Chicago police officer for using unreasonable force and wounding two teenagers in an on-duty shooting caught on video in December 2013. | Kevin Tanaka/For the Sun Times

Federal prosecutors Monday asked for an eight-year prison sentence for a veteran Chicago Police officer convicted earlier this year of using unreasonable force when he wounded two teenagers in an on-duty shooting.

Officer Marco Proano fired 16 shots in nine seconds at a stolen Toyota Avalon full of teenagers at 95th and LaSalle in December 2013. The shooting was caught on camera, and jurors took less than four hours to find him guilty in August of two civil rights violations.

Now, the feds have asked for a hefty prison sentence while tension remains high between Chicago Police and the communities they serve. In a memo filed Monday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Georgia Alexakis noted that Proano “could have killed each and every one of those passengers.”

“By sheer chance, his bullets struck only two of the passengers,” Alexakis wrote, “and through another stroke of luck for (Proano), those passengers survived.”

Meanwhile, Proano has taken no responsibility and has shown no remorse for what happened, the prosecutor wrote. Proano has even lamented to court officials “that he felt a sense of ‘betrayal’ because he served the community for many years, and is now ‘left out in the cold.’”

“(Proano)’s irresponsible actions impugned the integrity of the many other hard-working, dedicated, and responsible Chicago police officers who go to work every day and fulfill their oath to serve and protect,” Alexakis wrote.

Proano’s sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 20.

CPD has sought to fire Proano, but he remains on the force for now, Alexakis noted. He is a married father of three born in Ecuador who spent about a decade as a Chicago cop, primarily in the Roseland neighborhood.

Proano’s lawyer said at trial it was Proano’s sense of duty that drew him to 95th and LaSalle on Dec. 22, 2013. There, two fellow officers had already crossed paths with the stolen Toyota packed with at least six teenagers.

By the time Proano arrived, the driver of the car had fled. A BB gun later fell out of the car, and Proano watched as the car suddenly began to reverse with one teen hanging out of a window. Another teen had lunged forward from the back seat, thrown the car into reverse and pushed the gas pedal with his hands. No one was in the vehicle’s path.

What happened next was caught on a police dashcam video. Proano can be seen in the video stepping forward, holding his gun sideways. Seconds later, he steps backward as the car reverses into view. Proano then lifts his gun again with both hands, upright, and a flash can be seen as he appears to open fire.

Proano has said he pulled the trigger to protect the teen hanging out the window. But Alexakis said that explanation doesn’t make any sense.

“In other words, (Proano) tried to justify his use of deadly force by stating that in order to save one of the Toyota’s passengers, he fired his gun in the Toyota’s direction,” Alexakis wrote.