Feds want Mel Reynolds rapped with 2-year sentence in tax case

Federal prosecutors want a stiff sentence for former congressman Mel Reynolds and have asked a judge to imprison him for two years for his conviction on for misdemeanor tax counts.

The 21-to-27 month sentence requested by prosecutors is at the high end of federal sentencing guidelines for the charges Reynolds was convicted of following a September bench trial.

The guilty verdict prosecutors noted was the third time Reynolds has been convicted of a crime since 1995, when he faced charges for having sex with an underage campaign staffer and attempted to cover it up.

In 1997, Reynolds was convicted of fraud charges, and sentenced to six years.

Reynolds’ latest conviction was for not filing tax returns despite earning more than $400,000 in income from 2009 to 2012, cheating state and federal governments of more than $95,000 in taxes.

At trial Reynolds, who acted as his own attorney, had argued that the money he received from influential Chicago businessmen Willie Wilson and Elzie Higginbottom were reimbursements for expenses incurred while trying to set up business deals in Africa.

“A substantial period of incarceration would account for the personal history and characteristics of defendant, who as a former United States congressman and Rhodes Scholar, knew better than to disregard the simple and straightforward responsibility that millions of ordinary Americans satisfy every year: the filing of a tax return,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Barry Jonas wrote in a sentencing memorandum filed Friday.

Bank records showed Reynolds used money paid by Wilson and Higginbottom to cover tuition payments for his daughter, and to buy items from Best Buy, Peapod, Foot Locker, and Victoria’s Secret, and fund the purchase of a video titled “Hip Hop Abs.”