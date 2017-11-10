Female sheriff’s officers sue Dart over masturbating jail inmates

Three female corrections officers at the Cook County Jail have filed a lawsuit claiming that Sheriff Tom Dart has not done enough to protect them from inmates who threaten and grope female guards and “brazenly masturbate” in front of them.

A lawyer for veteran corrections officers Sdharie Howard, Denise Hobbs and Ellenor Altman said the trio and their fellow female officers who work in the jail complex have had to almost daily incidents in which inmates threaten and harass them.

The lawsuit also alleges supervisors have discouraged the women from filing complaints about the behavior, telling them witnessing the behavior is “part of the job.”

“They really do fear for their safety,” said attorney Marni Willenson, who represents the three officers. “Women have a right to go to work without looking over their shoulder fearing they’re going to be raped or aggressively exposed to genitalia.”

The lawsuit, which seeks class status on behalf of hundreds of women who work as corrections officers, was filed nearly two years after the women filed a complaint with the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission, and, coincidentally, just days after women lawyers at the Cook County Public Defender’s Office filed a similar lawsuit, alleging female staff also are subject to similar harassment from inmates.

Cara Smith, Dart’s chief of policy, said Friday that the sheriff’s office has tried to deal with the increasing number of incidents at the jail for going on two years, and that a variety of measures undertaken to stop the behavior have failed.

Most of the offenders are young inmates who have spent long periods in the jail and face long sentences.

The sheriff’s department encourages officers to press charges, but the prospect of tacking on a few extra months for a charge of indecent exposure is no deterrent for inmates looking at decades in prison.