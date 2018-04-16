Ferguson blows the whistle on sexual harassment in two city departments

After tightening Chicago’s sexual harassment ordinance for the fifth time in six months, Ald. Marge Laurino (39th) said she wanted to drive the message home to city employees because: “I don’t think you can tell them often enough.”

It looks like Laurino was right.

Inspector General Joe Ferguson on Monday accused a “director-level” employee at the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and a construction laborer from the scandal-scarred Department of Water Management of engaging in sexual harassment on the job.

As always, neither accused employee was identified in Ferguson’s quarterly report.

The Cultural Affairs employee was accused of engaging in “aggravated battery of a security guard and repeatedly sexually harassing” that security guard and a second security guard.

In a series of incidents in 2016 and 2017, Ferguson said the high-ranking employee: “displayed his penis to the security guard” while grabbing the guard’s hand; rubbed the guard’s leg without invitation; made inappropriate sexual advances and comments toward the guard and made sexual comments toward the second guard.

“Many of these incidents occurred during work hours and on city property,” the inspector general wrote.

Ferguson recommended that the director be terminated and placed on the city’s “Do-Not-Hire” list. The accused director has since resigned and been placed on the no-hiring list.

The construction laborer at the water department — a department that has been at the center of a scandal over racist, sexist and homophobic emails — is likewise accused of harassing a security guard at a Water Management worksite.

“The employee grabbed the security guard by the hips and made thrusting gestures,” Ferguson wrote, noting that those actions “violated state and local laws, as well as city rules and policies.”

Ferguson recommended that the laborer be fired and placed on the “Do Not Hire” list. He also recommended “refresher training for supervisory staff on their responsibilities when confronted with allegations of sexual harassment” by Water Management employees.

All of those recommendations were followed.

At an explosive City Council hearing in January, nearly two dozen current and former Water Management employees complained that the same hate-filled culture exposed by the email scandal persists, even after a white commissioner was replaced with an African-American.

A black woman on that day testified about how she had been told she wouldn’t get promoted because she “wouldn’t go under the desk.”

Last week, the #MeToo movement stopped at City Hall for the fifth time in six months.

Aldermen have made sexual harassment training mandatory for all city employees – including aldermen and citywide elected officials.

They have added themselves and other elected officials, including the mayor, to rules barring sexual harassment of other city officials or employees and broadened the protective umbrella to cover lobbyists, constituents, businesses and developers.

They have moved to require all companies seeking city business “on or after June 30” to have a comprehensive sexual harassment policy in place and provide “legal recourse” for sexual harassment victims.

The latest change was sponsored by Laurino, the City Council’s president pro tem, as were many of the earlier changes.

It added sexual harassment to the statement of city policy that is included in the city’s Human Rights ordinance.

Laurino was asked on that day whether there no end to the changes she was is prepared to propose.

“I’m sure there’s gonna be an end to it someday. But my intent is to be pro-active on this,” she said then.

“We want to be clear. We want to clarify. We want to make sure that everybody in the city of Chicago and city of Chicago employees understand that this is unacceptable. I don’t think that you can tell them often enough.”