2 Chicago Police officers seriously injured in South Side crash

Two on-duty Chicago Police officers were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday on the South Side.

Their department-issue SUV struck a construction barrier at 4:19 a.m. in the 1100 block of East 83rd Street, according to Chicago Police.

Firefighters extricated the officers from the Ford Explorer and they were both taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said. The Chicago Fire Department initially reported that both officers were listed in critical condition.

One officer, a 25-year-old man, suffered injuries to his left forearm, right leg and right hip, police said. The other officer, a 33-year-old man, suffered an injury to his right forearm.

Additional information was not provided.