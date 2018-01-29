For third anniversary, Chance the Rapper brings OpenMike back to Cultural Center

Chance The Rapper speaks at SocialWorks’ holiday event, “A Night at The Museum,” at the Field Museum in December. | Max Herman/For the Sun-Times

Chance the Rapper’s charity will host a special open mike night for high school students at the Chicago Cultural Center Monday in celebration of the event’s third anniversary.

Chance tweeted about the event: “For three years straight @OpenMikeChicago has been a townhall and think tank for young creatives in the city. Today we celebrate a special OpenMike by taking it back to where we started: The Chicago Cultural Center.”

The open mike is a monthly event sponsored by Chance’s not-for-profit organization, SocialWorks, in collaboration with the Chicago Public Library. The event features randomly selected students who may then perform three-minute pieces of their choice, according to the OpenMike website. The open mikes previously took place at Cindy Pritzker Auditorium in the Harold Washington Library Center.

Professionals take the stage after the students, with past guests including comedian Dave Chappelle and rapper Kanye West. There was no word early Monday afternoon about whether any big names would show up this time.

Chance the Rapper, whose full name is Chancelor Bennett, is a Grammy-award winning Chicago native who’s been an outspoken supporter of Chicago Public Schools, giving more than $2.2 million to CPS from both his personal funds and from his New Chance Arts and Literature Fund.

Doors to the OpenMike will open at 3:30 p.m. and the event will run from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m in the center’s Preston Bradley Hall. Sign up starts at 4:30 p.m. You must have a high school ID to attend.