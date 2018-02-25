Former CPS CEO Paul Vallas’ son dies in California

Mark Vallas, the son of former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, has died in California, a family member told the Chicago Sun-Times. | Provided photo

Mark Vallas, the son of former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, has died in California, a family member told the Chicago Sun-Times.

A supervising deputy coroner with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the death occurred at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Paul Vallas could not be reached for comment Sunday. The death of Mark Vallas, 24, was confirmed by Paul Vallas’ brother, Dean, who also told a reporter that the cause of death is not yet known. He declined to comment further.

Paul Vallas is considering a bid for mayor, and he recently said he would step down from a high-ranking post at Chicago State University.

According to his Facebook page, Mark Vallas attended St. Rita of Cascia High School, was not married and had moved to Los Angeles recently.

His father was Mayor Richard M. Daley’s schools chief from 1995 until 2001. The following year, Paul Vallas ran for the Democratic nomination for governor, losing narrowly to Rod Blagojevich.

Since then, Paul Vallas worked as a top school official in Philadelphia, New Orleans and Bridgeport, Connecticut, and he has ran for lieutenant governor on the unsuccessful Democratic ticket in 2014.

Mark Vallas’ mother, Sharon Vallas, is a former police officer and daughter of former Palos Heights Mayor Dean Koldenhoven.

Mark Vallas also is survived by two brothers, Paul and Gus.