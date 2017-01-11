Former employee charged in Lawry’s shooting incident gets no bond

The gunman who shot a restaurant manager and tied up three employees during a hold-up at Lawry’s Prime Rib was a former employee who been fired weeks earlier for fighting with a co-worker, Cook County prosecutors said Wednesday.

Marcus Norwood, 40, apparently never got along well with his fellow employees at the downtown steakhouse, even before he allegedly held some of them at gunpoint and stole their wallets after closing time Sunday.

He lost his job at Lawry’s several weeks earlier, and was walked out of the restaurant by a manager who had to pull Norwood off another employee, Assistant State’s Attorney Lorraine Scaduto said during a bond hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Judge Mary Marubio ordered Norwood held without bond, on charges of attempted murder and multiple counts of aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful restraint.

Scaduto said after the restaurant cleared out around 10:30 p.m., Norwood was lurking in the employee locker room — outside the view of some 14 surveillance cameras inside the restaurant — wearing a mask and holding a gun and a hammer as he waited for his former co-workers.

Norwood pointed a gun at one employee and ordered that person onto the floor, where he bound that employee at the wrists and ankles with zip-ties, then used duct tape to cover that person’s eyes, Scaduto said. A second employee entered soon after, and Norwood struck them in the head with “an object,” and tied and taped them up as well, Scaduto said.

A third employee came in, and Norwood smashed them in the head with a hammer and zip-tied them, but left their eyes uncovered, Scaduto said. Norwood demanded the access code for the restaurant safe, but no one knew it, so he took wallets from two of the employees and a cell phone from the third, Scaduto said.

An assistant manager— the same one who had broken up the fight between Norwood and another employee weeks earlier — came into the locker room, saw the 6-foot, 5-inch gunman, and apparently recognized him.

“‘Marcus, what are you doing?'” the manager asked, Scaduto said.

Norwood ordered the manager to get on the floor, then shot him in the arm, Scaduto said. Norwood cocked the gun to fire a second time, but, the manager said the gun appeared to have jammed, Scaduto said.

The manager ran from the locker room and through the restaurant. Norwood gave chase, then turned and ran out an employee entrance onto Rush Street, Scaduto said. Another employee, who was in a bathroom, heard the gunshots and called police.

Norwood was arrested at the Red Line platform at Chicago and State street, and had $812 he had taken from his former co-workers, Scaduto said. Police found a gun, a hammer, zip ties, duct tape, a knife and gloves, all inside a bag in a trash can between the L platform and the restaurant, Scaduto said.

The employee who had been struck in the head with the “object” suffered bleeding on the brain and remains hospitalized. The manager required surgery on his arm, but was in stable condition, Scaduto said.

Norwood had been released from prison in January after serving a 54-month sentence in connection with a shooting, and had prior convictions for armed robbery and a battery that occurred while he was behind bars at the state prison in Vienna, Il.