Former principal Troy LaRaviere launches fundraising site to challenge Emanuel

Troy LaRaviere, former principal of Blaine Elementary School, shown during a 2016 panel discussion at City Club of Chicago. | Sun-Times file photo

Troy LaRaviere, a former Chicago Public Schools principal and longtime mayoral critic, has launched a campaign fundraising website to challenge Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

“We’re building this campaign so we can bring competence and integrity to the Mayor’s Office,” LaRaviere said in a Monday morning announcement of www.troyforchicago.com.

“For years, many of you have fruitlessly pounded on the doors of City Hall with practical and powerful ideas to solve our city’s problems, only to be turned away, ignored, and force-fed policies advanced by cronyism, corruption, and photo opportunities,” the website reads. “Our campaign will work with you to create and realize a compelling vision for Chicago.”

LaRaviere is head of the Chicago Principals and Administrators Association, which advocates for CPS school leaders. He hasn’t previously held public office but campaigned in 2015 for Cook County Commissioner Jesus “Chuy” Garcia as Garcia tried to oust Emanuel. CPS fired him in 2016 from the top-rated Blaine Elementary School in Lakeview, chiding him for using his office to do political work.

He is the first candidate to officially declare he’s in the race.

Garry McCarthy, the Chicago Police Department superintendent Emanuel fired in the wake of the release of video showing police gunning down teenager Laquan McDonald, is said to be considering a run against Emanuel and has reserved a domain name for a campaign website he hasn’t yet launched.