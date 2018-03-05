Four Corner Hustlers trial date set; Feds may pursue death penalty

Labar "Bro Man" Spann in 2015. Federal prosecutors disclosed last week that they may pursue the death penalty against him. | Chicago Police Department

The federal racketeering trial of 11 members of the Four Corner Hustlers has been scheduled to start on Sept. 3, 2019.

Federal prosecutors also disclosed that they are considering pursuing the death penalty for three of the defendants: Labar “Bro Man” Spann, Tremayne Thompson and Juhwun Foster, court records show.

The defendants are accused of being involved in a wide-ranging conspiracy dating to the mid-1990s that includes the commission of six murders between 2000 and 2003.

According to federal authorities, from the mid-1990s until the September 2017 indictment, the Four Corner Hustlers operated in West Garfield Park and Humboldt Park on the West Side and in the former LeClaire Courts public housing development on the Southwest Side, dealing drugs, robbing rivals and using violence and intimidation to keep their victims and any witnesses from cooperating with law enforcement.

The gang used police scanners to try to stay clear of investigations, conducted surveillance of their victims and used rental cars to cover their tracks, authorities say.

Sammie Booker, Marchello Devine, Rontrell Turnipseed, Keith Chatman, Stevon Sims, DeAndre Spann, Mikal Jones and Antonio Devine are also charged.

Last year, prosecutors acknowledged they were reviewing “hundreds” of hours of wiretap recordings made during the investigation.

Since the case’s December status hearing, prosecutors have started to share with defense attorneys evidence entered into discovery.

“These sets are quite voluminous and include, but are not limited to, documents, photographs, and electronic media,” court records show.

Labar Spann is accused of taking part in all six killings, including the fatal June 2003 shooting at a West Side barbershop of former Latin Kings boss Rudy “Kato” Rangel. His killing inspired “A ‘Yo Kato” by rapper DMX.

Charged with murder by the Cook County state’s attorney’s office in Rangel’s death, Labar Spann was acquitted in state court but, in the federal indictment, he is again accused of killing Rangel.