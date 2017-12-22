Teacher’s double-lung transplant good news to her 90-year-old grandma

What’s the best thing you can give a grandmother who is about to turn 90 years old?

If you’re Sara Rusboldt’s grandmother, it’s the news she received earlier this week — that her granddaughter had successfully come through double lung transplant surgery at Loyola University Medical Center.

It’s also a pretty good Christmas present, too.

On Dolly Schiavone’s 90th birthday, Rusboldt, a fourth-grade teacher from Michigan City, Ind., endured eight hours of surgery she needed following complications from a stem-cell transplant in 2011.

“It’s obviously early in her recovery, but she’s … doing better than average, having come off the ventilator support easily, and she’s sitting in bed and beginning to start some of her physical therapy,” said Dr. Daniel Dilling, medical director of Loyola’s lung disease and transplantation program.

Annually, Loyola doctors perform about 40 to 50 lung transplant surgeries, Dilling said. Nationally, about 50 percent of patients don’t survive the first six years after surgery.

“Some, especially younger patients like [Rusboldt], may live beyond 20 years,” Dilling said.

Rusboldt developed leukemia in early 2010. She needed a stem cell transplant, and her sister, Monica Rusboldt, was the donor. Sara Rusboldt’s immune system didn’t accept the “foreign” stem cells, and it began attacking her lungs, Dilling said.

It became harder and harder for Rusboldt to breathe.

“It got to the point where she needed oxygen for everything — walking to the bathroom, going to school,” Monica Rusboldt said.

About six months ago, Sara Rusboldt met with Loyola doctors, who said she needed the lung transplant.

And on Wednesday, the day after her surgery, she was on the phone talking to her “Nonny” on her birthday.

When Schiavone told Rusboldt she’d just received the best possible birthday gift, Rusboldt smiled and said, “Me too.”