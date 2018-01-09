Fraudster facing sentencing tried to flee to Ecuador, feds say

The feds say a Florida man due in Chicago to be sentenced for a $179 million fraud tried to flee to Ecuador.

FBI agents caught Nikesh Patel entering the Kissimmee Gateway Airport on Saturday, court records show. Patel allegedly told the agents he had been granted political asylum in Ecuador.

Patel was due in the Chicago courtroom of U.S. District Judge Charles Kocoras for sentencing Tuesday. He is now charged with trying to avoid prosecution.

The agents say Patel was carrying an Indian passport good from Nov. 1, 2010 until Oct. 1, 2020. Patel allegedly told the agents he paid $40,000 to a companion — who the feds did not name — to arrange his travel.

His travel has been restricted to the continental United States since October 2014, when he was also expected to surrender any passport to court personnel.

Patel, the chief executive officer of First Farmers Financial LLC, pleaded guilty to five counts of wire fraud in December 2016.

Patel’s company sold 26 sham loans to a Milwaukee investment firm for $179 million. It also sold three fabricated loans worth $20 million to an investment firm based in Tennessee.

The feds say Patel created phony business names and forged the signatures of government employees and purported borrowers. They also say he created fake documents, including a certified audit by a fictitious accountant.