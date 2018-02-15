Funeral arrangements set for Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer

A memorial has sprung up outside the Thompson Center, where CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer was fatally shot on Tuesday. | Mitch Dudek/Sun-Times

Burial arrangements have been announced for slain Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer, with both visitation and funeral services open to the public.

Visitation will be Friday at Nativity of Our Lord Church in Bridgeport, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Bauer attended the church, which is at 653 W. 37th St.

Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, also at the church.

He will be interred at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 6001 W. 11th St. in Alsip.

Bauer died Tuesday after being shot near the Thompson Center in the Loop while assisting in a police pursuit.