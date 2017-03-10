Gang member gets 10 years for stealing guns from South Side rail yard

This undated photo provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Department shows Andrew Shelton. Shelton is charged in the theft of more than 100 guns from a train stopped in a Norfolk Southern rail yard on Chicago's South Side in April 2015. (Cook County Sheriff's Department via AP)

A federal judge has handed a gang member a stiff, 10-year prison sentence for helping to steal 100 new guns from a Norfolk Southern rail yard. He called him a “serial train robber” whose thefts made city gun violence worse.

A prosecutor told the judge at Tuesday’s sentencing there’s a little known but active criminal “subculture” that targets trains passing through the nation’s No. 1 rail hub. Christopher Parente said some railways write it off as a cost of doing business.

Andrew Shelton had been convicted and sentenced to a few years in prison six previous times for stealing bicycles, tennis shoes and other items from trains.

But Judge John Tharp said stealing guns was something far worse. And he said Shelton should have known better than anyone how guns shatter lives since he lost his own dad to guns. But Tharp said Shelton and the other thieves “only saw dollar signs” when they saw the guns.