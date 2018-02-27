Grayson Mitchell, dead at 67, Mayor Harold Washington’s first press secretary

Grayson Mitchell, who was Mayor Harold Washington’s press secretary during the pressure-cooker days of his campaign, election and the heat of the City Hall in-fighting known as “Council Wars,” has died.

“He was a wise person and very politically sophisticated and had great judgment,” said attorney James Montgomery, who was the top City Hall attorney for Washington, the city’s first African-American mayor.

Mr. Mitchell, 67, was found dead Friday at his home in Hyde Park, said Sean Murphy, a business partner, who said the cause of death was not yet known.

Mr. Mitchell, an Alabama native, had an internship as a Chicago Sun-Times reporter while attending Morehouse College. After getting a degree in economics from the University of Illinois at Chicago, he was a reporter for the Washington Post, Murphy said.

After leaving City Hall, Mr. Mitchell did consulting work on public policy issues. He started his own firm, North Star Communications. In 1991, he and Murphy helped found Summit Consulting.

“He was a rare combination of being brilliant and a kind and caring person,” Murphy said. “Working in the Washington administration during Council Wars and that whole period of upheaval gave him a unique view of public affairs issues. . . . He was able to take those experiences and apply them on behalf of companies and organizations.”

At Summit, “He worked on major issues of the day,” Murphy said. “When land-based casino gambling was proposed in Chicago, he led the effort to stop that on behalf of the horse-racing and breeding industry. During the Edgar administration, a Medicaid tax was put on community hospitals. He led the effort to end that tax. He also worked with Exelon on electricity deregulation. These were public policy and grassroots issues that he had the unique ability to work on because of his experiences in journalism, politics and corporate communications.”

An avid cyclist, Mr. Murphy would ride his bike for miles, even during bad weather. He also took up painting watercolors.

He is survived by his daughter Ayanna Mitchell, son Jua R. Mitchell, five grandchildren and a sister in Alabama, Murphy said. A memorial service is being planned, possibly for late March, he said.