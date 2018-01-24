Has Melania been giving President Trump the cold shoulder?

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the 60th annual Red Cross Gala in February 2017 at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. Photo/Susan Walsh | AP

Is President Trump in the doghouse at the White House?

What’s really going on with The Donald and his missus, Melania, the nation’s first lady?

Does the forecast show stormy weather?

Consider:

• A major kerfuffle ensued recently when allegations surfaced porn star Stormy Daniels had an affair with the Trumpster months after Melania became a mom.

• On Jan. 20, to mark the first anniversary of Trump’s inauguration, Melania merely tweeted a photo minus her husband marking the “many wonderful moments” she’s “been lucky enough to meet throughout our great country & the world.” Her arm is linked to an American soldier.

• On Jan. 22, the Trumps’ 13th wedding anniversary — there was nary a word via Twitter or the White House on how it was celebrated. Or was it even celebrated?

OPINION

• On Wednesday, the first lady’s press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, did not respond to Sneed’s query about the Trumps’ mysteriously silent wedding anniversary — despite the fact Trump had given Melania a 25-carat diamond ring for their 10th wedding anniversary and let the ring bling publicly.

• However, Grisham did respond to Sneed’s query why the first lady was suddenly canceling a trip with the president to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week.

“It was determined there were too many scheduling and logistical issues, so Mrs. Trump will not travel to Davos,” emailed Grisham.

Whaddya think?

Raining with a chance of meatballs?

Or will more bling be the thing?

The cop & the cleric . . .

Sneed hears a private meeting between Cardinal Blase Cupich and Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson on driving down violence in the city is set for Jan. 31, said a top police source.

“The superintendent relies on the cardinal for counsel,” said the source. “It’s a friendship and a mentorship.

“The cardinal has quietly accompanied the superintendent on his private, unheralded drives through the city’s violence-torn sections, and addressed his command staff last year on the importance of leadership as well as service,” said the source.

“Cupich has likened the vocation of policing to the vocation of the priesthood; we are all here to serve in one way or another,” the source added.

A question of honesty . . .

. . . or arghhh!

Dem gubernatorial hopeful Chris Kennedy, who claims honesty got in the way of praising his opponent during a debate forum (he later complimented J.B. Pritzker in front of reporters) — isn’t the only candidate to do so on a debate stage.

• Backstory: In 2010, when former Gov. Pat Quinn was running in the Dem primary against Dan Hynes, he also struggled to say anything nice.

• Quoth Quinn: “I think anybody who gets in the arena deserves credit. I think it’s regrettable in this year that I didn’t have the full support of Dan Hynes from day one. I’m disappointed in the comptroller.”

Tina’s tattle . . .

A legendary Chicago media icon just got a back pat.

• To wit: In former Vanity Fair editor/magazine czarina Tina Brown’s new book: “The Vanity Fair Diaries,” she notes:

“The TV anchorman Walter Jacobson, who interviewed us on his show, was better than anything on network TV. He had a great reckless spirit, impatient, risky, contrary, and real.”

Medieval matters . . .

Kudos to medieval manuscript scholar/Chicagoan Sandra Hindman on gifting about one-third of her personal collection of manuscript miniatures to the Art Institute of Chicago, which will be exhibited from Jan. 27 through May 28.

“These new additions arrive just over a century after the first such works entered the museum in 1915,” said James Rondeau, president and director of the Art Institute.

“The exhibition will also document her own journey as an innovative teacher and collector,” said a museum spokesman.

• Backshot: One of the first to donate medieval miniatures to the Institute was the legendary Chicago scion Potter Palmer and his wife, Bertha, according to the museum.

Bravo, Sandra.

Sneedlings . . .

Today’s birthdays: Alicia Keys, 37; Patrick Willis, 33, and Paddy O’ Fegan, 50.