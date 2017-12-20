Head chef, general manager quit Michelin three-star Grace restaurant

The founders of Chicago’s famed Grace have quit the Michelin three-star rated restaurant in the West Loop.

Head chef Curtis Duffy left the restaurant on Dec. 1, and general manager Michael Muser left on Monday, after negotiations fell through to purchase the restaurant from its main investor, the New York Times reported.

Grace opened in December 2012 and is one of two Chicago restaurants with a coveted three-star Michelin Guide rating — among just 14 in the country that have achieved the lofty triple stars.

Through a spokeswoman, Duffy and Muser released a statement saying “it became evident that our evolving goals and aspirations were no longer aligned with the restaurant and its future, making this change necessary.”

“As this chapter ends, another begins. We plan to spend quality time with our families as we develop our next project. The future holds much in store.”

It wasn’t clear how or if the restaurant would continue to operate. One patron said she received a voicemail from the restaurant at 652 W. Randolph St. saying her reservation for Wednesday had been canceled due to “circumstances beyond our control.”

Curtains were drawn at the restaurant Wednesday afternoon ahead of its usual 4:30 p.m. opening time. Phone calls went unanswered Wednesday afternoon.

Here is the full statement from Duffy and Muser:

On Grace’s opening night in December 2012, we stood before our team with exhilaration for the journey that lie ahead. The room was charged with anticipation and the kind of excited nerves that can only be incited by a restaurant’s first dinner service. That moment both punctuated the end of a long, intense road to opening and the beginning of something that would become even larger than we imagined.

For the next five years, we pushed. We pushed our service team to learn more, work harder. We pushed our culinary team to constantly consider the possibilities and exercise laser focus. And above all, we pushed ourselves and our colleagues to emulate the qualities befitting of our restaurant’s very name. Time and time again, they rose to the occasion.

It is, therefore, with heartfelt gratitude that we announce our departure from Grace. While incredibly difficult to step away, it became evident that our evolving goals and aspirations were no longer aligned with the restaurant and its future, making this change necessary.

We are very proud of our first restaurant, and more than anything, wish to thank everyone who has been part of this defining phase of our lives. The Michelin stars, the recognition, the opportunities, the joy – these are all owed to our team’s unwavering commitment, to our supportive loved ones and to the countless guests who chose to spend their precious time dining with us. We are humbled that they allowed us into their lives and shared in our story.

As this chapter ends, another begins. We plan to spend quality time with our families as we develop our next project. The future holds much in store.