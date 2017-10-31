Health commissioner defends smaller network of mental health clinics

A protest outside the Woodlawn Adult Health Clinic, in early 2012, as the city was cutting the number of city-run mental health clinics in half. | Sun-Times File Photo

Chicago’s shrunken network of five mental health clinics are a “drop in the ocean” compared to the overwhelming need, but the city has no intention of eliminating any more locations, a top mayoral aide said Tuesday.

Six years after Mayor Rahm Emanuel consolidated the city’s mental health clinics, closing six out of 12, Health Commissioner Dr. Julie Morita was still on the defensive about the move.

With Morita on the hot seat at City Council budget hearings, Ald. Ricardo Munoz (22nd) demanded to know why the city continues to shrink mental health services at a time when the need has never been greater.

The number of city-run clinics declined again last year, when services at the Roseland mental health clinic were “contracted out” to consolidate staff and allow the the five remaining city clinics to serve more patients.

Emanuel’s proposed 2018 budget would continue what Munoz called a troubling trend, by eliminating several positions at those five city clinics.

“Mental health advocates are concerned this will become a pattern. Does CDPH intend to close another clinic next year to increase staff at the four remaining clinics, then the following year cut staff again saying you don’t need as much staff because there are only four clinics?

“This begs the question of the chicken-and-the-egg. Do we have less appointments because we have less clinics, therefore we need less staff? Is this a pattern that you see in the budgeting process?”

Morita categorically denied that the proposed 2018 staff cuts were part of a broader plan to get out of the business of serving mental health patients.

She noted that the city plan known as “Healthy Chicago 2.0” established behavioral health as a top priority.

“What we found is that there is insufficient service to meet the needs of behavioral health. So the last thing that we want to do is get out of the business of mental health service,” Morita said.

“The number of mental health service providers in the city is huge and vast. Our five clinics currently are a drop in the ocean. And yet, we feel like it’s necessary to provide these services because we provide the safety net for individuals who are undocumented, who don’t have insurance, who choose to come to us and want to come to us. So we will continue to provide those services.”

Downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) was not appeased. Not when the mayor’s budget includes only two psychiatrist positions, neither of which have been filled.

“You have more employees in public relations than you do in mental health. That’s a problem,” Reilly said.

Reilly said Morita’s inability to fill the two vacant psychiatry positions is particularly troubling, given the fact that “a large percentage” of Chicago’s homeless population has “severe mental health issues that are not addressed.”

Street teams “that show up on these sites are not equipped to handle” mental health issues, Reilly said.

“We need to focus efforts and resources on helping solve this problem. Or else, this is gonna be a self-fulfilling prophecy. Year in, year out, the same folks will land back on the street without anywhere to go and without any assistance that they need,” Reilly said.

“Certainly the two vacant positions you’re struggling to fill — we’ve got to figure out a better way to do that. The offer you have on the table is awfully good. Maybe it needs to be a bit sweeter. But, there’s [also] a demand for a few additional psychiatry positions because our street teams that are interacting with the homeless community are struggling. We’re not having success engaging these individuals and getting them treatment and help.”

Reilly also complained about the Health Department’s plan to set up permanent needle-disposal locations on Lower Wacker Drive and other Central Business District locations where there are a “large and growing number of opioid camps” — groups of homeless people struggling with opioid addiction.

“We’re talking about piles — hundreds upon hundreds of used hypodermic needles. I’m all about getting those cleaned up and taken away. But once you put in permanent stations down there or start installing lots of these boxes, that tells the two rival gangs that are fighting for that heroin business, ‘This is a great place to set up shop and shoot at one another,” Reilly said.

“The last two years, we’ve had rival gangs shooting one another on Lower Wacker and other areas of the city fighting over the homeless population’s heroin addicts.”

Morita said she was “open to discussion” about the needle disposal plan.