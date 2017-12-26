Temperatures not likely to climb past mid-teens through New Year’s Day

There were footprints outside but no ballmarks inside the Diversey Driving Range on Tuesday, as below-zero wind chills settled over the Chicago area. | Mitch Dudek/Associated Press

The attendant at the shack didn’t sell any golf ball tokens at the Diversey Driving Range Tuesday.

A sheet of unbroken snow lay across several acres accustomed to bombardment.

“No one’s been here for days,” said the man, who asked not to be named. He’s battled boredom with Netflix and with shoveling, which meant braving the single-digit temperatures and below-zero wind chills.

Chicagoans were more likely to be pondering why their ancestors didn’t settle in warmer climes than the possibility of hitting a bucket of balls in the frostbite-inducing weather.

The range, a Chicago Park District facility, is closed only on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. But business isn’t likely to improve; temperatures are forecast to be below freezing through the end of the year.

“Excessive Cold Risk” is what the National Weather Service (NWS) calls it, and it is warning of “dangerously cold” temperatures and wind chills through early Wednesday then the possibility of snow later this week.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for much of nrn IL and nw IN tonight as wind chills will get as low as 30 degrees below zero. pic.twitter.com/OEh0HT3O74 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 26, 2017

That excessive risk will remain in effect at least through New Year’s Day, as dangerously low wind chills return for the weekend.

“We’re definitely in a cold pattern that’s not going to break anytime soon,” NWS Meteorologist Stephen Rodriguez said Tuesday.

The cold isn’t expected to break records, but it will hurt if not properly dressed, he said.

High temperatures won’t likely climb out of the mid-teens all week, and lows will be in the single digits, meaning wind chills will be below zero for much of that time.

The normal temperature for this time of year is about 32 degrees, Rodriguez said.

“Pretty brutal” are the words his NWS colleague Kevin Birk used to describe the situation. “We aren’t expecting any big snow storms, but there will be some minor accumulations over the area starting Thursday and into Friday night.”

Winter is here. Check on your elderly neighbors, help them shovel their sidewalks and call 311 for assistance and to locate a Warming Center near you. More tips: https://t.co/YxTgIo4HAf pic.twitter.com/gXUmYQojDL — Mayor Rahm Emanuel (@ChicagosMayor) December 26, 2017

Wednesday’s high was expected to be only 8 degrees with wind chill values as low as 15 degrees below zero, Rodriguez said.

Temperatures at O’Hare International Airport reached a low of 2 degrees below zero Tuesday morning. The dangerously low temperatures could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as few as 30 minutes, according to the weather service.

AAA’s service requests in the Chicago area were up Tuesday by 165 percent compared to the usual amount of calls, according to AAA spokeswoman Gail Weinholzer. She said most of the service requests were due to dead batteries, lockouts and flat tires caused by the cold weather.

“Any time we’re coming off of a long weekend and have somewhat extreme temperatures, we always see an uptick in call volume,” Weinholzer said. “We’re up in service requests, but it’s certainly manageable.”

Trains on some Metra lines were experiencing delays during Tuesday’s morning commute due to switch problems, according to the transit agency. The most extensive delays were reported on the Rock Island District, Union Pacific North, Milwaukee West and BNSF lines.

A wind chill advisory was also issued until noon for Lake, Kane, McHenry, DeKalb, Boone, Ogle and Winnebago counties, the weather service said. The coldest conditions will exist north of I-88, where wind chills could range from 15-to-25 degrees below zero.

With a high of 21 degrees at midnightand a daytime high temperature of 15 degrees, 2017 marked Chicago’s coldest Christmas Day in more than 10 years, the weather service reported. The city recorded the coldest Christmas Day in 1983, when the temperature dropped to 17 degrees below zero, with a high of 5 degrees below zero. The city was not expected to reach record-low temperatures on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Several warming centers are dedicated for residents to find refuge from the cold. The warming centers are open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at:

Englewood Center, 1140 W. 79th St.

Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

North Area, 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago, 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila, 4312 W. North Ave.

The Garfield Center is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To request a well-being check for someone who may be suffering from the cold, report inadequate heat in a residential building, or connect to shelter and supportive services, call 3-1-1.

For information on Cook County warming centers outside of Chicago, people should call the Cook County Department of Homeland Security’s Duty Desk at (312) 603-8185.