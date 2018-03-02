Hope Hicks’ sudden departure raises questions, brings back memories

Hope Hicks resigned this week as White House communications director the day after she met with the House Intelligence Committee. | J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Losing Hope.

The abrupt departure of Hope Hicks, the White House communications director who admitted under oath last week she had told little “white lies” for the Trumpster, made Sneed pause.

What really made Hicks exit the White House so abruptly?

Was CNN correct reporting Hicks quit after President Donald Trump bawled her out for being “stupid” following her “white lies” testimony before the House Select Committee on Intelligence last week?

Or did Trump fire her by demanding her resignation?

Pull up a chair.

Return with me to June 2016, the last time Sneed talked to Trump, then a presidential candidate, and the last time I talked to Hicks, who was also handling Trump’s communication apparatus.

Hicks was delightful. Accommodating. Sweet. And had just orchestrated a three-way conversation between Trump, Sneed and legendary former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka, who had been quoted in the Tribune stating he’d speak at the Republican National Convention if invited.

At issue was a conflict over a report via Bloomberg claiming Ditka and boxing champ Mike Tyson had been invited to speak at the Republican National Convention. Both said it was news to them.

So I e-mailed the Trump folks stating: “Mike Ditka said he’d love to speak although he hadn’t heard from you guys yet. How about a few words from your boss. It could be great!”

It was Hicks who responded to Sneed’s request for a response.

Hicks then helped facilitate a phone hook-up with Trump and Sneed and Ditka, who was playing golf at Bobolink in Ravinia.

After Ditka and Trump both slathered each other with praise, Trump popped the question: “Coach, if you’d like to speak, it would be my great honor.”

Then Ditka stunned us all by stating: “I’m not big into doing things like that. I’m not going to change opinions, opinions are like assholes . . . but I believe in you and what you are saying.”

What?

Had Ditka turned down Trump?

Click.

At that moment my phone went dead.

What had happened?

A composed but irritated Hicks called back and confirmed Ditka had politely declined — for now. But entreated me not to print anything because “he’d fire me if you did.”

“I should never have done this,” she said.

Getting fired over this?

Wow.

The story was printed.

Hicks didn’t get fired.

And Ditka, a huge Trump fan, told me the next day: “That was some phone call. Look, I told him I was in his corner but I’m not big on going to conventions or going to Cleveland or anywhere out of town for that matter, but that I support him.”

I called Hicks the next day to assure her Ditka had in fact been quoted in the press stating he’d go to the convention if invited and there was no entrapment intended, and she was very gracious.

Well, I may have been impressed by her composure, but that was the end of Sneed’s string of exclusive interviews with Trump, and it was the last time Hicks ever returned my call.

The Quinn bin . . .

Former Gov. Pat Quinn, who is running for Illinois attorney general in the Dem primary, thinks powerful House Speaker Mike Madigan should step down as the state’s Dem party chairman!

Yikes!

“He [Madigan] has been there for 20 years and I don’t think Senate President John Cullerton, who is a Dem committeeman, should be part of the party apparatus either,” he told Sneed. (The story was first reported by WBBM Radio’s Craig Dellimore.)

“I think the political apparatus should be separate from their public jobs,” Quinn added. “They have demanding positions. They should stick to their public responsibilities and let somebody else do the party politics.”

• Backshot: Cullerton is supporting State Sen. Kwame Raoul for Illinois attorney general, although Madigan has not publicly endorsed anyone.

“I might add, however, during my six years as governor I invited both John and Madigan on a regular basis to breakfast to go over bills and it was very cordial. Civil. I may disagree with them on a lot of things. But civility was always the rule,” he said.

Sneedlings . . .

I spy: Boxing legend Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini spotted at the 9th Annual Night at the Fights at the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame. . . . Ditto for Secretary of State Jesse White. . . . Saturday’s birthdays: Camila Cabello, 21; Buddy Valastro, 41; and Jessica Biel, 36. . . . Sunday’s birthdays: Draymond Green, 28; Brooklyn Beckham, 19; and Landon Donovan, 36.