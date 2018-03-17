Hosts talk ‘Black Panther’ and arming teachers in Ep. 6 of ‘Zebra Sisters’

In Episode 6 of “Zebra Sisters,” a podcast on race relations hosted by columnist Mary Mitchell and former reporter Leslie Baldacci, the women discuss aging and the blockbuster movie “Black Panther.”

The hosts lament dealing with aging and the loss of beauty, and describe what it’s like to not recognize yourself when you look in the mirror.

They give their takes on “Black Panther,” with Mary explaining why she felt a tinge of sadness while she watched the movie that’s being called a “cultural phenomenon.”

The hosts discuss the recent mass shooting in Parkland, and whether or not teachers should be armed. As a former teacher, Leslie contemplates how she would feel if she was told to carry a gun in her classroom.

Then, Mary asks Leslie: “What’s the worst thing you heard a white person say about a black person, and what did you do about it?” Leslie answers with a heartbreaking story about her grandmother.

