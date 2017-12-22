HUD renews support for HIV/AIDS housing programs in Illinois

Officials with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Friday that the agency will be providing $4.1 million for housing programs supporting those with HIV/AIDS in Illinois.

The money, which will be split between the University of Illinois’ College of Medicine and organizations in collaboration with the AIDS Foundation of Chicago, will go toward housing assistance and providing supportive services.

The renewed funding is offered through the department’s Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS Program.

“This new funding in Illinois will ensure an improved quality of life for HUD assisted residents to focus on staying healthy in a stable home environment,” HUD Midwest Regional Administrator Joseph P. Galvan was quoted as saying in a news release.

The Chicago Housing for Health Partnership and the Re-entry Housing for Health Partnership, which are both programs aligned with the AIDS Foundation, will receive over $2.8 million to continue providing supportive housing to people living with HIV/AIDS, officials said.

With the additional funding, the housing department anticipates an additional 66 households will receive supportive services and tenant-based rental assistance will be provided to nearly 100 households over the course of 2018.

The University of Illinois will receive nearly $1.3 million for their tenant-based rental assistance and supportive services to over 50 households. Another 75 households with people living with HIV/AIDS will receive permanent housing placement services.

John Peller, president and CEO of the AIDS Foundation of Chicago, said the funds will help the non-profit maintain its services and is an investment that helps curb recidivism and connect people to health services.

“The programs are the tip of the iceberg for people who need housing,” Peller said. “We’re very grateful for the renewal in funds. This is a time of year where we’re very aware of homeless people on the street.”