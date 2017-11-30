IG accuses Emanuel of dropping the ball on minimum wage compliance

On the eve of his 2015 re-election bid, Mayor Rahm Emanuel signed an executive order requiring city contractors to pay their employees $13 an hour – 9 percent more than the $11.93 then required – and broadened the “living wage” umbrella to include airport concessionaires.

He called it a “downpayment” on the broader promise delivered three months later: raising Chicago’s minimum wage to $13-an-hour by 2019 for all employees, helping Emanuel undercut the progressive base of his strongest challengers in the 2015 race for mayor.

Now, Inspector General Joe Ferguson is accusing the Emanuel administration of falling down on the job of enforcement— allowing three sub-contractors to underpay their employees by $291,816 over-a-three-year period.

Ferguson tested compliance with the mayor’s executive order by reviewing wages paid by four prime contractors holding city contracts to provide security guard and janitorial services along with their sub-contractors.

The four prime contractors “consistently paid” their employees the hourly base wage required by the city That was $12.30-an-hour as of July 1, 2017.

But three of their four subcontracts paid anywhere from two-cents-to-$3.04-an-hour less than the city’s executive order require.

The accused companies were identified as: All Points Security Services; Majestic Protective Service, Inc. and Digby’s Detective and Security Services.

Together, they are accused of underpaying 150 employees by $22,664 over a four-to-six-week period reviewed each year in 2014, 2015 and 2016. That allegedly resulted in an estimated underpayment of $291,816 over the course of three years.

In addition, Ferguson found “several smaller wage discrepancies” resulting from, what he called “misapplication of state law” or city code pertaining to “overtime and training hours.” Companies accused of those lesser violations were Universal Security, All Points Security Services and Digby’s.

“OIG concluded that the city did not implement sufficient controls to provide reasonable assurance that prime contractors and subcontractors comply with the Chicago Base Wage Ordinance,” Ferguson wrote, urging the city’s Department of Procurement Services to “adopt a more proactive approach.”

Ferguson urged Chief Procurement Officer Jamie Rhee to start by flexing its muscle and requiring the three sub-contractors in question to “identify the total underpayment related to base, overtime and training wages and to pay the covered employees any back pay owed.”

If the contractors and sub-contractors refuse to cooperate, Ferguson recommended that Rhee “pursue contractual remedies,” and prohibit the city from doing business with the companies for a period of three-years, otherwise known as the death penalty for city contractors.

To prevent even more contractors from thumbing their noses at the minimum wage mandates, Ferguson urged Rhee to move aggressively to “promote compliance.” He suggested sending annual wage increase announcements and requiring contractors to submit “annual certification of wage rate compliance” for themselves and their subs.

In addition, the inspector general recommended that all city departments managing contracts with wage requirements be provided with “guidance” on ways to monitor compliance.

The guidance should include “specific procedures” to confirm proper base, overtime and training wages paid by both primes and subs.”

Rhee responded to Ferguson’s embarrassing findings by sending “default notices and requests to cure: to the two prime contractors, requesting proof that their subs have “paid the correct base wages to all of their employees throughout the life of their contracts.”

If the sub-contractors have, in fact, underpaid their employees, Rhee had demanded a “corrective action plan” that includes a “schedule for payment of pack wages and periodic updates confirming compliance” going forward.

The mayor’s office also plans to convene meetings with the Departments of Finance, Law and user departments to develop “methods for actively monitoring contractors’ wage rate compliance,” Rhee wrote.

Those methods may include “compliance certification by prime contractors and sub-contractors, implementation of audit procedures, creation of a mechanism to report violations and enhance training for staff on audit and review procedures.”

“When an assertion is made that a specific contractor is not paying the correct wages, [Procurement Services] immediately requests documentation…and issues cure and default notices where applicable,” the department’s response states.

“However, [we] must rely on the department to identify wage non-compliance under the contract because invoice processing and payment authorization occurs at the department level and that is the point at which non-compliance would be evident.”