In Chicago, we just love our ice-covered objects

Curious objects sealed in ice. They’re an annual Chicago fixation.

The latest edition: a South Loop fire escape that became a 20-story tall icicle Saturday when cascading water from a burst rooftop pipe froze on the iron framework.

By Monday morning, the towering oddity was gone, melted by a de-icing solution workers flung on it overnight. The street re-opened to traffic at 5:30 a.m. and 615 S. Wabash again looked like any other building.

A snapshot of the fire escape became a virtual tourist destination, particularly on the website Reddit, where the total weight of the ice was hotly debated and one user mused: “Imagine a fire breaking out and everyone having to wait while the ice on the fire escape slowly thaws enough for them to get out.”

What the commenter didn’t know: the building is an unoccupied storage facility.

For Chicagoans, the image is sure to bring to mind several other ice-encrusted objects that have captured our attention over the years.

The photos may be easier to enjoy now that we’re out of Chicago’s recent brutal streak of sub-zero wind chills.