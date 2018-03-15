Innocence certificates will have to wait for 5 framed by corrupt cop

Former Chicago Police Sgt. Ronald Watts leaves the Dirksen Federal Building on Oct. 9, 2013, after receiving a 22-month sentence after being found guilty for his role in an FBI sting operation. | Sun-Times file photo

Cook County prosecutors have backed away from their cases.

A judge has vacated their convictions.

But five men who were framed by former corrupt Chicago Police Sgt. Ronald Watts will have to wait on final vindication from the courts, as Chief Criminal Courts Judge LeRoy K. Martin Jr. ruled on Thursday that they don’t qualify for certificates of innocence because they were only sentenced to probation.

Martin has already ruled that the charges against the men – dating back a decade or more in some instances – were bogus.

In February, the judge granted certificates of innocence to nine other men who had served prison time based on convictions built on false testimony by Watts and members of the South Side tactical unit he commanded until his arrest in 2012 for shaking down an FBI informant.

On Thursday, one of those men was granted another certificate for two other cases and another man was also cleared.

But for the five others, Martin pointed out, state law does not seem to allow certificates for defendants who were only sentenced to probation. After making his ruling, the judge cheerfully invited an attorney for the five men to file an appeal.

“Maybe the appellate court will reverse me,” Martin said. “And it would be the first time that I would be OK with the appellate court reversing me.”

The state law creating certificates of innocence, which provides financial payouts, was passed in the wake of a series of high-profile exonerations of men who had served decades in prison.

The law specifies that certificates can only be granted to a defendant who is cleared of his or her crime and has been sentenced to and served some portion of a “term of imprisonment.”

Watts, according to federal prosecutors, routinely planted drugs on Ida B. Wells public housing residents who refused his demands for cash or guns — landing them in court on charges that sometimes were not serious enough to merit time behind bars.

Martin said he was taking the wording of the law that certificates be granted to those who served a “term of imprisonment” to include sentences to boot camp or time in jail rather than a state prison. The five men whose petitions for certificates were denied, Martin pointed out, had been given probation or had been assigned to “boot camp” programs, but were unable to participate.

The five defendants were part of a landmark “mass exoneration” last year, when State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office dropped charges against 15 defendants who had been convicted based on false testimony by Watts and his subordinates.

Mark Rotert, head of Foxx’s Conviction Integrity Unit, in February said an investigation of the cases showed Watts and other officers had lied and that the office could not “in good conscience” stand by the convictions. Foxx’s office did not object to any of the men’s bid for a certificate, Rotert said Thursday.

Defense attorney Joshua Tepfer said he would appeal Martin’s ruling. He noted that defendant Clarissa Baker, who was sentenced to probation on a drug charge trumped up by Watts, has a pending case challenging Martin’s decision to deny her a certificate of innocence in appellate court.

Watts and fellow officer Kallatt Mohammed were sentenced federal prison time after pleading guilty to stealing $5,000 from a federal informant who was posing as a drug courier.

More than 20 people have been exonerated in cases built by testimony from Watts or his subordinates, and seven CPD officers who worked with Watts last year were placed on desk duty as the department and prosecutors probe possible misconduct tied to Watts.