Ives gives Rauner run for his money in Republican gov race

Republican challenger Jeanne Ives talks to supporters at her election night party in Glen Ellyn. Photo by Sam Charles.

It wasn’t expected to be this hard.

For months, Gov. Bruce Rauner had shown little concern about state Rep. Jeanne Ives and her campaign to unseat him for the Republican nomination for governor. He cast the Wheaton Republican as part of a set of “fringe elements,” instead looking forward to a general-election matchup with Democrat J.B. Pritzker.

Two hours after the polls closed Tuesday, though, his run for a second term — and his effort to avoid becoming the first sitting Illinois governor in 42 years to lose his party’s nomination — was anything but guaranteed.

“We’re thrilled,” Ives said at her election night party in Glen Ellyn, as she stood about three percentage points behind Rauner. “This is an insurgent campaign that started less than five months ago and to come this close to taking out the worst Republican governor in America is phenomenal.”

As of 9:30 p.m. with about three-quarters of precincts reporting, Rauner led with 51.6 percent of the vote over Ives’ 48.4 percent.

While Rauner had yet to speak at his South Loop gathering, Ives mingled among an upbeat crowd, with a four-piece jazz band getting its biggest applause after the lead singer changed the lyrics to Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode” to “Jeanne B. Goode.”

Even if she lost Tuesday, Ives said Republican voters in Illinois would still rally around Rauner to defeat Pritzker in the November general election.

“Of course they can. Absolutely,” said Ives, who is vying to become just the third woman in Illinois history to nab a major-party nomination for governor, and the first since Republican Judy Baar Topinka in 2006. “It is time for a revolution in the State of Illinois. None of the Democrats will lead that.”

Ives’ launched her campaign last fall, feeding off the conservative backlash against Rauner’s decision to sign legislation expanding public funding of abortion, a move that alienated much of his Republican base as the “ultimate betrayal.”

Coupled with Rauner’s signing of bills that limits local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration authorities, and that allowed transgender people to change the sex noted on their birth certificates, Ives’ supporters lambasted Rauner as a “RINO” — Republican in name only.

“He has disappointed us and betrayed us on various issues,” Ives supporter Cynthia Hopkins said at the party at Abbington Banquet Hall.

Ives zeroed in on those issues in her first televised campaign ad in early February, a minute-long spot featuring a man in a woman’s dress thanking Rauner for “letting me use the girls’ bathroom.” The ad was slammed from both sides of the aisle as offensive, but it earned Ives nationwide notoriety as a right-wing presence.

Rauner, who became a multi-millionaire as a venture capitalist, jumped into politics in 2014 billing himself as a reformer of corrupt Illinois politics, but change was hard to come by for Rauner Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, culminating in a two-year budget impasse.

Still, with a campaign war chest dwarfing Ives’, Rauner’s confidence was backed up by a Feb. 28 poll showing him with a 20-percentage-point lead. But a week out of the primary, Ives’ campaign said their internal polling put her within 7 percentage points on March 13.

That was the same day Rauner vetoed a bill that would have required gun dealers in Illinois to go through a state licensing process — a move deemed by Ives and other Rauner rivals as a political maneuver to bolster his conservative credibility. Rauner denied any political timing.

Rauner fought battles on two fronts in the week leading up to the primary as the Democratic Governors Association put out a TV ad calling Ives “just too conservative” for Illinois — widely viewed as a backdoor booster for Ives.

The partisan meddling prompted the Rauner campaign to pump money into ads attacking Ives, and they also made a last-minute push on Monday for conservative votes by enlisting right-wing firebrand Newt Gingrich — a noted cheerleader for President Donald Trump — to record a robo-call urging Republican voters to turn out for Rauner.