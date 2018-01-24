Janice Jackson confirmed by 5-0 vote as latest chief of Chicago Public Schools

Janice Jackson was confirmed on Wednesday as the CEO of the Chicago Public Schools, making her the first CPS graduate, teacher and parent to lead the schools in recent memory.

She’ll be paid $260,000, a $10,000 raise over the last several schools chiefs.

The confirmation by a 5-0 Board of Education vote was all but certain, but that didn’t stop dozens of supporters — elected officials, ministers and former colleagues — from lining up at the school board’s meeting to sing the praises of the teacher and principal who becomes Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s fifth schools chief since 2011.

The same five present board members also voted, controversially, to petition the state to waive ethics rules, as well as change their own code, to permit the hire of their colleague Arnaldo Rivera as Jackson’s chief operating officer. Jackson’s promotion was hastened by the ouster of the last two permanent CEOs, one imprisoned for bribery, the other forced out after covering up an aide’s ethics violation.

Amid the praise and actual singing by the choir of the Westinghouse College Prep High School Jackson founded and led, a few voices urged school board members to wait the mandated year for Rivera to join Jackson’s governing cabinet, despite his credentials. And they urged the new schools chief to listen to parents.