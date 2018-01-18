Jason Van Dyke lawyers to hire pollster for motion to move Laquan McDonald case

Jason Van Dyke, right, and attorney Daniel Herbert as they attend a hearing on the Laquan McDonald shooting case on Nov. 6 at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building in Chicago. | Pool file photo/Chicago Tribune

Lawyers for Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke plan to hire a polling company to gather data for a likely motion to move Van Dyke’s trial for the murder of Laquan McDonald out of Cook County.

Though a trial date has yet to be set in one of the most closely watched murder cases in the county in decades, defense attorney Daniel Herbert said Thursday that he intended to hire a firm to conduct a survey by mid-March.

Special Prosecutor Joseph McMahon told Judge Vincent Gaughan that the prosecution team also intended to commission a poll.

A motion to change the venue outside county had been expected by many court watchers, give the protests that erupted in 2015, when then State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez announced first-degree murder charges against Van Dyke on the same day city attorneys released video of Van Dyke firing 16 shots at McDonald.

Protesters immediately marched in the streets of Chicago, and days later blocked traffic in the Michigan Avenue shopping district during the “Black Friday.”

The case joined the killings of Freddie Gray and Michael Brown as flashpoints in a national debate on police reform, early demonstrations in the city prompted Mayor Rahm Emanuel to fire his police chief, and likely toppled Alvarez’s bid for reelection.

The frequency of demonstrations has slowed in the ensuing two years, and crowds of protesters that once greeted Van Dyke at the courthouse for each hearing have dwindled.

Just over two years after charges were filed against Van Dyke, it appears the case is nearing trial.

Thursday, lawyers in the case also agreed to a schedule to exchange lists of prospective witnesses and discussed a handful of outstanding subpoenas.

Gaughan in recent weeks has seemed to grow impatient with the pace of the defense team’s efforts to corral witnesses.