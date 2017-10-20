Jeff Bezos, Ken Griffin among those Rahm Emanuel emailed this year

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the New York Times opinion page editor and Illinois’ wealthiest person — are among the people Mayor Rahm Emanuel corresponded with earlier this year, according to emails the Chicago Sun-Times obtained through a Freedom of Information request.

About two months before Amazon announced plans to build a second North American headquarters — something Emanuel is determined to have in Chicago — the mayor sent a congratulatory note to Bezos when his company acquired the grocery chain, Whole Foods.

Wrote the mayor in June in a private email used to conduct city business: “Congratulations on the Whole Foods deal.

You are probably not aware but, Whole Foods is a valued partner of the City. I have worked closely with them to bring quality food to all parts of the City. I am particularly proud of the partnership we have with WF at a relatively new store in our Englewood [southside] neighborhood — a challenged, primarily African American neighborhood, where Whole Foods [has] been the leading beacon of revitalization for that community. I look forward to continuing this work with you and hope to have a chance to show you that store soon. I look forward to talking soon, Rahm.”

There’s no record of Bezos responding.

In another June email using the same account, the mayor pitched an opinion piece about mass transit to New York Times’ Op-Ed Editor James Dao. Dao cautioned Emanuel to “keep the Chicago bragging to a minimum …!” The mayor ignored that advice in a piece that gloated about the Chicago Transit Authority, at the expense of New York’s and Washington D.C.’s subway systems.

In July, Emanuel sent a congratulatory note to Ken Griffin, the Chicago businessman with a net worth of $8.5 billion:

“Ken, we opened our first leg of [the] bike and running path on the lakefront today. I know you couldn’t be there today but your presence was felt and it couldn’t have happened without you. Thank you on behalf of Chicago. Rahm.”



