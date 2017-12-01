Joel Weisman retiring after 40 years as host “The Week In Review”

Joel Weisman on Friday announced his retirement after 40 years as the host chair of WTTW’s “The Week In Review.”

“It’s been an agonizing decision because this has been an incomparable privilege — maybe the best job in journalism, where you actually get to be yourself on television,” Weisman said.

Weisman, who joined WTTW in 1973, announced his decision at the end of the taping of Friday’s episode. His final episode as host will air Jan. 19, 2018. His replacement has not yet been chosen.

In a statement, WTTW CEO and President Dan Schmidt praised the show’s impact and longevity, while crediting Weisman for maintaining its significance.

“It helps our audience make sense of the news each week and Joel has done a remarkable job over an unprecedented four decades, of keeping this program consistently relevant, informative, and engaging,” Schmidt said.

Weisman, who has also been the show’s senior editor, thanked viewers and credited WTTW for letting him shape the show as he saw fit.

“No one in journalism has been given the trust and editorial control of a show for that length of time,” he said. “Our viewers make me feel like I’ve made some contribution to journalism, government and Chicago.”

Weisman also said he still plans to practice media law and “stay in the political conversation.