Judge blasts special prosecutor in Jon Burge case

Jackie Wilson, earlier this year, listens to a taped deposition of Jon Burge, a former Chicago Police detective and commander. Wilson is seeking a new trial after being found found guilty of killing two police officers. | Pool photo by Zbigniew Bzdak for the Chicago Tribune

In the latest twist in convicted cop killer Jackie Wilson’s decades-long bid to win a new trial, Cook County Judge William Hooks on Tuesday blasted the conduct of special prosecutors’ appointed to handle the case.

During a short, tense hearing Tuesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Hooks demanded that Special Prosecutor Michael O’Rourke turn over billing records tied to the matter.

The judge also questioned whether members of the special prosecution team were acting in concert with lawyers defending former Cmdr. Jon Burge — the disgraced detective in charge of Wilson’s case — against torture allegations in a federal civil rights lawsuit.

In his critique of the special prosecution team, Hooks also wondered whether they were aggressive enough in seeking to force Burge and other officers and former prosecutors to testify about allegations of abuse. He then questioned the propriety of attorney Brian Stefanich’s role on the special prosecution team.

Stefanich – Wilson’s lawyers pointed out at a hearing last month – is now representing Burge in a lawsuit in federal court, in which Alonzo Smith claims he was suffocated and beaten before confessing to a 1983 murder.

“That smelled really bad,” Hooks said. “It still smells bad. It smells like rotten eggs that are going past right now.”

Stefanich, who left his post as an assistant prosecutor, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. But Lance D. Northcutt, an attorney representing the special prosecution team, said in a statement that the “cynical ploy” suggesting “improper conduct on the part of the Office of the Special Prosecutor is as offensive as it is false.”

In a motion to recuse Hooks from the case, O’Rourke said there was no conflict between Stefanich leaving his team and joining Burge’s, and complained that Hooks’ commentary on their work had besmirched his reputation.

“What began as a passing commentary about various positions taken by the Office of Special Prosecutor has now morphed into protracted attack on the Office itself and the integrity of of various individuals who have served that office,” O’Rourke wrote in the motion.

The drama comes as a final ruling on whether Wilson will have a new trial would appear to be growing closer. The state Torture Inquiry and Relief Commission in 2015 granted Wilson’s request for a new hearing, finding he made credible claims that he had been tortured into confessing to the murders of Officers William Fahey and Richard O’Brien. In hearings that have spanned months — often attended by dozens of uniformed CPD officers — Wilson has testified he was beaten and electrocuted before confessing his role in the murders.

A special prosecutor was appointed to the case because of allegations the State’s Attorney’s Office under then State’s Attorney Richard M. Daley had known about torture of suspects by Burge, and specific allegations of misconduct against the prosecutors who handled Wilson’s case in the 1980s.

Wilson and his brother, Andrew, was also convicted in the murders. Andrew Wilson died in 2007.

Hooks on Tuesday said he was troubled by the number of current and former police officers and prosecutors who have refused to testify in the case, noting that in depositions Burge and others have taken the Fifth Amendment without being challenged by the special prosecutor.

“You may be more like special defense or additional counsel for police officers who had their own attorney present” during the depositions, Hooks said.

Hooks ordered O’Rourke to file his itemized bills, and said he would review them under seal, ahead of a hearing on Wednesday morning.

G. Flint Taylor, Jackie Wilson’s lawyer, said attorneys working as special prosecutor had billed the county $5 million for work on Wilson’s case and others.

Taylor complained that in Smith’s case, the law firm representing Burge has refused to turn over communications between attorneys working as special prosecutors and the team defending Burge. The refusal shows that the special prosecutor, who is opposing Smith’s petition for a certificate of innocence in circuit court, is working with those defending the federal case, he said.

“The special prosecutor is not supposed to be defending cops, he’s supposed to be dealing with justice,” Taylor said.

Northcutt in his statement said, the special prosecutors will continue to handle each case “irrespective of the attempts by some to litigate these cases in the media and not the courtroom.”