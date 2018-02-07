Judge denies request to move O’Hare stowaway from jail to homeless program

“Serial Stowaway” Marilyn Hartman will remain locked up on charges stemming from her latest arrest on airport grounds after a Cook County judge on Wednesday denied a request to move the 66-year-old into a “secure” facility outside the jail.

Hartman has been held without bail since last week following her arrest in Terminal 3 at O’Hare Airport, just days after she was released from custody for allegedly sneaking aboard a British Airways flight to London and successfully making it to Heathrow Airport.

Hartman’s lawyer and Sheriff Tom Dart have said the Chicago native does not belong in a jail cell, and on Wednesday, Hartman’s attorney asked Judge Donald Pararese Jr. to allow her to be moved to a site managed by A Safe Haven, a non-profit that provides housing and counseling for former jail inmates who are homeless or have substance abuse problems.

Frowning at the silver-haired defendant in front of him, Panarase — who last month released Hartman on a recognizance bond, only to have her show up at O’Hare three days later — refused the request, agreeing with prosecutors that the facility likely could not keep Hartman from returning to an airport.

“I would think the airport has better security than Safe Haven,” Panarese said.

“I have to question what the airport is doing at this time,” Assistant Public Defender Parle Roe-Taylor said, pointing out that on the multiple occasions Hartman has been arrested at Chicago airports, she has never been accused of using force to circumvent security or board planes.

Hartman, Roe-Taylor said, has also been unfailingly polite and “cooperative” when stopped by authorities.

“She hasn’t been cooperative with me,” Panarese said. “I advised her to stay away from the airport…within three days, she was back there.”

Poe-Taylor last week said that she was trying to find housing for Hartman in Cook County. Hartman, who has listed her addresses in Chicago shelters or as “homeless” in court records over the years, has more recently listed her address at an apartment complex in northwest suburban Grayslake.

Hartman has a history of walking away from mental health facilities, though Poe-Taylor suggested that she could be outfitted with a GPS-locator device and that Safe Haven officials monitor both the people entering and exiting their facilities.

Another judge last week ordered a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether Hartman is fit to stand trial — evaluations Hartman has passed numerous times during her many trips through the criminal justice system — but Roe-Taylor said Safe Haven could perform a full psychological “work-up” to determine what treatment she needs.

Hartman has been arrested dozens of times at airports across the country, and has spent time in jails in Florida, California and Cook County.

Just days after bonding out for her illicit trip to London, Hartman was spotted in an area of the airport that services privately owned planes, prosecutors said. Hartman allegedly refused to leave when confronted by employees, who then called police. Hartman left before officers arrived, but police found her about an hour later in the lower level of Terminal 3.

Hartman faces misdemeanor charges of trespassing and theft for her trip to London, in addition to more trespassing charges and a bond violation for her return to O’Hare. She has told reporters over the years that she grew up in Chicago and worked in the city until the 1990s. In other court records, she has indicated she receives some Social Security income.

While court records indicate she takes an anti-depressant and has suffered from severe depression, she has been found fit to face charges on multiple occasions following her arrests. At her hearing last week, her lawyer told the judge Hartman had family, prompting Hartman to shout, “No, I don’t!” A 2015 report by the San Francisco Examiner identified three men in the Chicago suburbs whom Hartman had identified as “brothers.”