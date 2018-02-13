Judge grants innocence certificates to 9 men framed by CPD Sgt. Ronald Watts

Judge LeRoy K. Martin Jr.’s Tuesday court call was crowded with defendants seeking to formally wipe out convictions in bogus cases made by disgraced former Chicago Police Sgt. Ronald Watts.

In all, Martin granted certificates of innocence to nine men whose cases were thrown out by prosecutors based on allegations Watts and officers on his tactical team planted drugs, falsified reports and lied in court — and the chief Cook County criminal court judge indicated he’d happily have cleared all 15 defendants of their Watts-related records but for an apparent technicality in state law.

And during a brief hearing moments before his ruling on the certificates of innocence, Martin vacated convictions of two other men who were also claimed they were framed by Watts, and another man with a Watts-connected convictions was on hand, thinking he was also on Martin’s call for the day. The confusion is understandable, as a growing list of suspect cases involving Watts’ officers could be clogging Martin’s dockets for month and years to come.

State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s decision last fall to back away from the Watts-tainted cases involving the 15 men, on a total of 18 separate charges, marked the first “mass exoneration” of multiple defendants linked to the same pattern of wrongdoing by a group of officers.

The petitions seeking exonerations by the five other men would seem to point out that cases built on arrests by Watts’ crew could be filling the court docket for months and years to come, with lawyers hundreds of other defendants can make similar, credible claims that they were framed.

Watts and fellow officer Kallatt Mohammed were charged with stealing $5,200 from an FBI informant, a shakedown that federal prosecutors was part of a long-running theft and extortion racket that Watts ran in the Ida B. Wells housing projects he and his team patrolled.

Nearly 30 defendants to date have had convictions based on arrests by Watts and his team thrown out to date, most of them felony drug charges with relatively short sentences that defendants already have completed.

Watts and Mohammed both pleaded guilty to the charges nearly five years ago, but in recent months Chicago Police brass seem have taken a fresh look at officers who worked under him, with 15 officers with ties to Watts placed on desk duty in January.

Coincidentally, lawyers for Arthur Brown also were in court Tuesday on a petition of innocence for the 66-year-old, who spent 30 years in prison for a 1988 arson fire that killed two people.

Brown, whose case had no connection to Watts or his team, served 30 years before his conviction was overturned because of false statements made by prosecutors during his trial.