Judge rules serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman unfit for trial

A Cook County judge on Thursday found serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman unfit for trial and ordered that she be sent to a mental health facility in Elgin.

The ruling by Judge Maura Slattery Boyle came after the judge considered court-ordered reports from a psychologist and psychiatrist who evaluated Hartman, a 66-year-old who has become a national celebrity following her multiple arrests for sneaking onto airplanes.

The evaluations, by the same doctors who evaluated Hartman following an arrest at o’Hare in 2015, mark the first time Hartman has been found unfit for trial among her many arrests at airports in Chicago, Florida, Hawaii and California— cases that often led to her serving jail time.

Both psychologists recommended mental health treatment for Hartman, with her attorney requesting outpatient care rather than the secure confinement requested by prosecutors.

“This defendant needs to be in a secure, locked facility, Assistant State’s Attorney Kimellen Chsmbrlain said, noting thst Hartman had attempted to walk out of an interview room when left unattended during one of her evaluation interviews and also was observed trying to open locked doors while at the jail’s Cermak health facility.

The reports will remain under seal, but portions read aloud in court included a litany of mental health problems afflicting Hartman, who sat placidly between her attorneys during the hour-plus hearing. Psychologist Christopher Cooper, said that Hartman’s mental stability was “intermittent and appears to fluctuate day to day.”

Hartman was described by Cooper as an “intelligent woman” who understands the charges against her, but suffers from “major depression, delusions in which she believes she is being persecuted, and has a “preoccupation with media attention.” Hartman’s lawyer, Assistant State’s Attorney Parle Roe-Taylor, declined to offer details about the nature of Hartman’s delusions or what drives her to sneak into airports.

Hartman’s latest arrest carries the most serious charges she has faced: a felony theft, burglary and trespassing charges, all stemming from her sneaking aboard a British Airways flight from O’Hare Airport in January. Her illicit ride became a round trip, when she was sent back after authorities caught her wandering in the customs area at Heathrow Airport, with no passport.

Wednesday’s ruling does not end her latest foray into the criminal justice system. Hartman will be evaluated every 30 days, and if she is deemed fit for trial, her criminal proceedings will resume. If she is not restored to fitness within a year, she could be found not guilty by reason of insanity, which could continue her stay in state custody for years.